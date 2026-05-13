Jacsen Tucker hits two homers in Oswego East crosstown win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego East 10, Oswego 2

Jacsen Tucker hit two solo home runs and Dominic Battista added a three-run shot as the host Wolves (15-13, 7-4 Southwest Prairie West) won the crosstown game for the second straight day to clinch the series win.

Tucker was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Noah Deist was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Tyler Crosle struck out seven over five innings for Oswego East, which led 9-1 after three innings.

For Oswego (13-16, 3-8), Hunter Amelio had two doubles and scored a run and Luke Hernandez drove in a run.

Plainfield North 14, Yorkville 4

The Tigers scored five runs in the second and five in the sixth to take the Southwest Prairie Conference game and even the three-game series.

Kal Arntzen was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Gavin Geegan scored two runs for the Foxes (17-10, 7-4).

Sandwich 15, Mendota 5 (5 innings)

The Indians scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to the nonconference win.

Anthony Wade had two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored, Griffin Somlock three hits, two of them doubles, and three runs scored and Chase Clark a single, double, three runs scored and three RBIs for Sandwich (15-14-1).

Softball

Marengo 15, Sandwich 0 (4 innings)

Marengo’s Ellie White tossed a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts as Sandwich dropped to 15-12 overall, 6-7 in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville d. Minooka 25-14, 25-22

Danny Knoll had 10 kills and nine digs and Chase Leonard four kills and 16 assists for the Foxes (18-12, 4-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).