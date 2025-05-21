Cop on a Rooftop in Yorkville raises more than $11.7K for Special Olympics

Members of the Yorkville Police Department greet members of the community while fundraising for the Special Olympics of Illinois during their annual 'Cop on a Rooftop' event at the Dunkin' locations in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

Inflatable donuts in-hand, local law enforcement agencies scaled the buildings of local Dunkin’ stores to fundraise for the Special Olympics of Illinois.

The Yorkville Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office each participated in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraising event. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office raised around $7,700 and the Yorkville Police Department raised another $4,000.

Members of the Kendall County Sheriff's Office gather before climbing to the rooftop on the Dunkin' in Yorkville and Plano to raise funds for the Special Olympics of Illinois. (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Special Olympics of Illinois provides its athletes with year-round training, personal and social development activities, and health education opportunities.

Yorkville Police Department Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said the close-relationship between law enforcement and the Special Olympics dates back more than two decades.

“Law enforcement has a long standing partnership with Special Olympics Illinois, with several events throughout the year to help raise funds, including the polar plunge, and the Torch Run that law enforcement participates in each year statewide,” Carlyle said.

The Yorkville Police Department greeted community members at the town’s two Dunkin’ locations on May 16.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office participated at the Yorkville Dunkin’ at the Gas n Wash and at the Plano Dunkin’ at the Gas ‘n Wash.

Community members who donated to the non-profit received a coupon for a free donut.

The Sheriffs Office was also selling Torch Run shirts, hats, mugs, and other merchandise to raise funds for the athletes.

To learn more about the programs the Special Olympics of Illinois provides, visit soill.org.