Plano baseball rides 11-run inning to win: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Plano 17, Gardner South Wilmington 7 (6 innings)

The Reapers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth to erase a 7-2 deficit and went on to the nonconference win in Plano.

Justin Bishop was 4 for 4 with a homer, triple, three runs scored and four RBIs, Eric Nunez was 3 for 5 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs and Quentin Santoria was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs for Plano (10-15-1).

Sandwich 11, Oregon 4

Braden Behringer was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Griffin Somlock 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Nick Michalek had a triple, scored two runs and drove in one for the visiting Indians (14-3-1) in a nonconference win.

Naperville Central 1, Yorkville 0

Brody Dryden and Aiden Robles combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts for Yorkville (16-9), but Naperville Central’s Max Henson threw a complete-game one-hitter for the win.

St. Bede 10, Newark 0 (6 innings)

Eastin McBroom had a double for one of five hits for Newark (8-14) and losing pitcher Colin Shields struck out four.

Bishop McNamara 9, Parkview Christian 1

Collin Mulder had a double and an RBI for Parkview Christian (14-9).

Softball

Sycamore 9, Yorkville 1

Bella Rosauer and Callie Ferko had doubles and Maddie Rendez scored the lone run for the Foxes (22-8) in Yorkville.

St. Bede 21, Newark 8

The visiting Bruins broke open a close game with seven runs in the fifth and six in the sixth.

Zoey Carlson hit two homers and two doubles and went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored, Rylie Carlson was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Sadie Pottinger was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Newark (11-13).

Boys Track and Field

Genoa-Kingston Invitational

Plano (70) was fourth and Sandwich racked up 58 points in the meet won by Hinckley-Big Rock (108).

Sandwich’s Jacob Ross won the pole vault (4.42 meters) and Plano won the 4x400 relay (3:31.76).

Girls Track and Field

Genoa-Kingston Invitational

Sandwich was seventh (47) and Plano 10th (24.5) in the meet won by host G-K (130).

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the 1,600 (4:47.24) and Sandwich’s Alayla Harris the 100 hurdles (16.17)

Girls Soccer

Rosary 6, Sandwich 1

Bailey Brummel scored a goal assisted by Yexi Arreola and Liza Goodbred made five saves in goal for Sandwich.