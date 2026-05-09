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Plano baseball rides 11-run inning to win: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

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By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Plano 17, Gardner South Wilmington 7 (6 innings)

The Reapers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth to erase a 7-2 deficit and went on to the nonconference win in Plano.

Justin Bishop was 4 for 4 with a homer, triple, three runs scored and four RBIs, Eric Nunez was 3 for 5 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs and Quentin Santoria was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs for Plano (10-15-1).

Sandwich 11, Oregon 4

Braden Behringer was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Griffin Somlock 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Nick Michalek had a triple, scored two runs and drove in one for the visiting Indians (14-3-1) in a nonconference win.

Naperville Central 1, Yorkville 0

Brody Dryden and Aiden Robles combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts for Yorkville (16-9), but Naperville Central’s Max Henson threw a complete-game one-hitter for the win.

St. Bede 10, Newark 0 (6 innings)

Eastin McBroom had a double for one of five hits for Newark (8-14) and losing pitcher Colin Shields struck out four.

Bishop McNamara 9, Parkview Christian 1

Collin Mulder had a double and an RBI for Parkview Christian (14-9).

Softball

Sycamore 9, Yorkville 1

Bella Rosauer and Callie Ferko had doubles and Maddie Rendez scored the lone run for the Foxes (22-8) in Yorkville.

St. Bede 21, Newark 8

The visiting Bruins broke open a close game with seven runs in the fifth and six in the sixth.

Zoey Carlson hit two homers and two doubles and went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored, Rylie Carlson was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Sadie Pottinger was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Newark (11-13).

Boys Track and Field

Genoa-Kingston Invitational

Plano (70) was fourth and Sandwich racked up 58 points in the meet won by Hinckley-Big Rock (108).

Sandwich’s Jacob Ross won the pole vault (4.42 meters) and Plano won the 4x400 relay (3:31.76).

Girls Track and Field

Genoa-Kingston Invitational

Sandwich was seventh (47) and Plano 10th (24.5) in the meet won by host G-K (130).

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the 1,600 (4:47.24) and Sandwich’s Alayla Harris the 100 hurdles (16.17)

Girls Soccer

Rosary 6, Sandwich 1

Bailey Brummel scored a goal assisted by Yexi Arreola and Liza Goodbred made five saves in goal for Sandwich.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.