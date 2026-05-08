Adyn Fowler double gives Oswego East walk-off win over Yorkville: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego East 9, Yorkville 8

Adyn Fowler doubled in Niko Villacci in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win after Yorkville had tied it with three runs in the top half as the Wolves took the finale of the three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

Dominic Battista was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs, Caden Bregar was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Joe Grimm drove in two runs for Oswego East (12-13, 5-4).

Gavin Geegan was 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Kamden Muell had a double, run scored and RBI for Yorkville (16-8, 6-3).

Yorkville Christian 9, Serena 2

Caleb Fulkerson was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, five RBIs and a run scored and Logan Stuck and Isaac McCoy were each 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the visiting Mustangs (13-6-1), who won their seventh straight game. Phoenix Oliver struck out six and allowed two unearned runs on four hits over six innings.

Parkview Christian 12, Timothy Christian 2

Christian Mulder was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, Matthew Busch a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Griffin Glenn was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for the visiting Falcons (14-7). Winning pitcher James Jefferson struck out five.

Minooka 7, Oswego 1

The Indians scored four runs in the third and went on to take the rubber game of the three-game Southwest Prairie West series in Minooka.

Kevin Camacho had a double and scored the lone run for Oswego (13-14, 3-6).

Richmond-Burton 14, Plano 4 (6 innings)

The visiting Rockets scored six runs in the third inning to break a 2-2 tie and went on to the Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Justin Bishop hit a two-run homer, Eric Nunez was 2 for 3 with a run scored, Quentin Santoria had a double and two RBIs and Braylon Schmidt had a double and scored a run for Plano (8-15-1, 3-7).

Coal City 15, Newark 5

Toby Steffen hit a solo homer, Jacob Seyller was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Liam Begovac had two RBIs for Newark (8-12).

Softball

Oswego East 13, Joliet Central 1 (5 innings)

Makaylie Malburg was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Nora Evans was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Maya Bobo and Ella Witheft also drove in two to lead the visiting Wolves (21-8, 7-6 Southwest Prairie Conference) to their eighth straight win.

Oswego 10, Plainfield South 1

Adalynn Fugitt was 3 for 5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, Betsy Jack 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Jaelynn Anthony 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Ahlivia East 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Oswego (16-9, 10-2 Southwest Prairie Conference). Anthony struck out nine and allowed one run on two hits over six innings.

Sandwich 14, Woodstock 9

The Indians scored nine runs in the top of the seventh, Kendal Petre singling in the tying and go-ahead runs, for the Kishwaukee River Conference win in Woodstock.

Abigail Johnson was 3 for 5 with a homer, double, five RBIs and three runs scored, Coraline Stevens was 2 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, Kendal Petre was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Karlie Hardekopf was 2 for 5 with two doubles, a run scored and RBI for Sandwich (14-11, 6-6).

Plainfield East 2, Yorkville 1

Plainfield East’s Jocelyn Cushard tossed a complete-game five-hitter with five strikeouts to beat the visiting Foxes.

Bella Rosauer struck out nine, Alyssa Muhlbach had two hits and Callie Ferko a hit and the lone run scored for Yorkville (22-7, 10-2 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Coal City 15, Newark 9

The visiting Coalers scored eight runs in the first inning and went on to the nonconference win.

Cayla Pottinger and Rylie Carlson both homered for Newark (11-11) in the loss. Carlson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Pottinger was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brooklyn Wallin was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Boys Track and Field

Yorkville Christian 98, Sandwich 92, Ottawa Marquette 45

Yorkville Christian’s Graham Razum won the 800 (1:59.90) and 1,600 (4:49.08) and Michael Pigeon swept the 110 hurdles (16.50 seconds) and 300 hurdles (44.22) to pace the triangular meet win.

Sandwich’s Jacob Ross won the pole vault (4.41 meters) and Seth Skillin won the shot put (14.28).

Girls Track and Field

Sandwich 74, Yorkville Christian 61, Ottwa Marquette 37

Sandwich’s Alayla Harris won the 100 hurdles (16.87 seconds) and Delanie Card the 400 (1:06.03) among the winners for Sandwich.

Yorkville Christian swept the relay events.