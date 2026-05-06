Yorkville’s Bella Rosauer, Oswego’s Jaelynn Anthony clutch in relief as game suspended in the 12th, tied 3-3

Yorkvilles Bella Rosauer (5) throws a pitch during softball game between Oswego and Yorkville on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Yorkville. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Bella Rosauer has a routine she uses as a release during pressure spots.

Yorkville’s sophomore pitcher will step out of the circle. And then she’ll take a deep breath.

“I will stop for a second, and just figure it out, remind myself that I know I can do it,” Rosauer said. “It helps me settle down in pressure situations.”

Rosauer was absolutely nails in relief during Tuesday’s game in Yorkville. As was her counterpart, Oswego senior Jaelynn Anthony.

The two pitchers escaped multiple jams over the last few innings. Neither team scored over the last six.

Finally, a game between Southwest Prairie Conference leaders that was originally postponed Monday due to inclement weather was suspended at 3-3 going into the top of the 12th.

It’s not yet known when the resumption of the game will be held. The first 11 innings lived up to what’s become a fierce rivalry.

“Playing Yorkville, you can assure yourself you are going to watch a good game between two teams when these teams play,” Oswego coach Annie Scaramuzzi said.

Rosauer, coming on in relief of Ellie Fox with the bases loaded and two out in the fifth, allowed Leah McKenzie’s infield single that scored the tying run.

She didn’t budge after that.

Rosauer struck out eight and allowed four hits over 6⅓ innings.

She struck out the side in the seventh inning, Oswego leaving the go-ahead run at third. In the 11th, McKenzie hit a pop fly double to lead off and Brynn Broughton singled to put runners at the corners with none out.

But Rosauer came back to get two ground outs, the runner not advancing from third, and a swinging strikeout to end the threat.

“I kind of have to rely on my defense. I know they will make the plays for me,” Rosauer said. “I know you can do it. You have to not think about the situation. The more you think about it, the more you don’t succeed.”

Yorkville coach Jory Regnier was not surprised to see Rosauer succeed in a big spot.

“I think she is always ready to step into the game. Call on me, let’s go,” Regnier said. “She’s a gamer in the moment. She loves that moment. I honestly think she thrives on it.”

Softball: Oswego at Yorkville Oswego's Jaelynn Anthony (20) celebrates getting out of a jam during softball game between Oswego at Yorkville. May 5, 2026 in Yorkville. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Anthony, a Purdue commit, was put in quite a spot in the bottom of the seventh.

She relieved Adalynn Fugitt with Yorkville’s Kenzie Mendez on third and one out.

Anthony struck out the next batter, and after intentionally walking Kayla Kersting, got another strikeout to force extras.

“Runners don’t really bother me,” Anthony said. “They are kind of just there, to be honest. I’m just focused on the batter.”

She’s grown used to the relief role, pitching in relief of Fugitt in almost all of Oswego’s games this season. Anthony struck out four and allowed just one hit in 4⅔ innings of shutout relief.

“Pressure situations don’t bother me,” Anthony said. “I’ve been thrown in pressure situations since I started pitching.”

Her most pressure spot came in the bottom of the 10th, when Yorkville loaded the bases with none out with two walks and a fielder’s choice.

The next batter lined out, and Anthony then got a line out double play to end the threat.

“The defense did a really good job of having our pitchers’ backs,” Scaramuzzi said. “Our pitchers, both of them, were lights out, but so was our defense behind them.

“Our game plan all year has been Ada will go the distance until we need Jae, and then Jae will shut it down.”

Softball: Oswego at Yorkville Oswego's Ahlivia East (8) celebrates her RBI during softball game between Oswego at Yorkville. May 5, 2026 in Yorkville. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Yorkville (21-6, 9-1), which won the teams’ first meeting at Oswego, scored twice in the first. Kersting lined a triple to the gap, Callie Ferko singled her in and Fox doubled in Ferko. Ferko doubled in Alyssa Muhlbach in the third to make it 3-0.

Oswego (15-8, 9-1) tied it in the fifth, batting around in a three-run inning.

After Yorkville intentionally walked Anthony with two out to load the bases, Ahlivia East singled in Fugitt and Kennedy Gengler was hit by a pitch to score Betsy Jack with the second run. McKenzie’s infield hit tied it.

“I thought as the game went on our at bats got better,” Scaramuzzi said. “We were swinging it well today against two really good pitchers.”

Regnier, whose program hosts a sectional, said a game like Tuesday’s was good preparation for a few weeks from now.

“It prepares you – pressure at bats, pressure defensive plays, kids stepping up, how are we responding,“ she said. ”That takes a lot when you’re going into the 12th inning. We work hard to prepare ourselves for the grind."