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Yorkville baseball rides 9-run first inning past Oswego East: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Foxes logo

Yorkville logo

By Joshua Welge

Yorkville 14, Oswego East 9

The Foxes scored nine runs in the first inning and capitalized on 13 walks issued by Oswego East, then held off a Wolves’ rally in Yorkville.

Kamden Muell scored three runs and drove in two, Gavin Geegan had a hit, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Frankie Pavlik had a hit, three RBIs and run scored for Yorkville (15-7, 5-2 Southwest Prairie West).

Jacsen Tucker was 3 for 5 with a homer, double, five RBIs and three runs scored and Noah Deist 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for Oswego East (11-12, 4-3).

Oswego 4, Minooka 2

The Panthers scored a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh to win the game suspended Monday. Hunter Amelio was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Luke Hernandez homered, and Dylan Doogs and Aiden Jaquez combined on a six-hitter with six strikeouts.

Minooka 8, Oswego 1

Graham Schwab and Hernandez singles accounted for the lone two hits for Oswego (13-13, 3-5 SPC West). Minooka scored three runs in the fourth to snap a 1-1 tie.

Yorkville Christian 13, Ida Crown Jewish Academy 4

Phoenix Oliver was 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs scored and an RBI, Isaac McCoy was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs and Logan Stuck 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the visiting Mustangs (12-6-1).

Marengo 9, Sandwich 7

The Indians’ four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh came up short in the Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Chase Clark was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Cash White also drive in two, and Jeffrey Ashley had a hit, run scored and RBI for Sandwich (12-13-1, 6-4).

Somonauk 3, Newark 1

David Ulrich struck out six and allowed two earned runs on six hits over six innings for Newark (8-11, 7-3 Little Ten Conference). Jimmy Kath and Shawn Seyller each had two hits.

Softball

Oswego East 8, Bolingbrook 0

Danielle Stone was 3 for 4 with two triples, a double, two runs scored and four RBIs, Katie Silva was 3 for 4 with two triples and three runs scored and Olivia Owles 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Wolves (19-8, 5-6 Southwest Prairie) in Oswego. Sophia Anderson threw a complete-game six-hitter with five strikeouts.

Somonauk/Leland 15, Newark 12

Visiting Somonauk/Leland scored nine runs in the third and Newark eight in the fifth in a game that featured a combined 27 hits.

Rylie Carlson was 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs, Zoey Carlson 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Adelaide Johnson 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI for Newark (11-10).

Richmond-Burton 10, Sandwich 4

The host Rockets scored five runs in the sixth to blow open what was a one-run Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Abigail Johnson was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored and Kayden Corneils 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for Sandwich (13-11, 5-6).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.