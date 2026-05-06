Yorkville baseball rides 9-run first inning past Oswego East: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville 14, Oswego East 9

The Foxes scored nine runs in the first inning and capitalized on 13 walks issued by Oswego East, then held off a Wolves’ rally in Yorkville.

Kamden Muell scored three runs and drove in two, Gavin Geegan had a hit, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Frankie Pavlik had a hit, three RBIs and run scored for Yorkville (15-7, 5-2 Southwest Prairie West).

Jacsen Tucker was 3 for 5 with a homer, double, five RBIs and three runs scored and Noah Deist 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for Oswego East (11-12, 4-3).

Oswego 4, Minooka 2

The Panthers scored a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh to win the game suspended Monday. Hunter Amelio was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Luke Hernandez homered, and Dylan Doogs and Aiden Jaquez combined on a six-hitter with six strikeouts.

Minooka 8, Oswego 1

Graham Schwab and Hernandez singles accounted for the lone two hits for Oswego (13-13, 3-5 SPC West). Minooka scored three runs in the fourth to snap a 1-1 tie.

Yorkville Christian 13, Ida Crown Jewish Academy 4

Phoenix Oliver was 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs scored and an RBI, Isaac McCoy was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs and Logan Stuck 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the visiting Mustangs (12-6-1).

Marengo 9, Sandwich 7

The Indians’ four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh came up short in the Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Chase Clark was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Cash White also drive in two, and Jeffrey Ashley had a hit, run scored and RBI for Sandwich (12-13-1, 6-4).

Somonauk 3, Newark 1

David Ulrich struck out six and allowed two earned runs on six hits over six innings for Newark (8-11, 7-3 Little Ten Conference). Jimmy Kath and Shawn Seyller each had two hits.

Softball

Oswego East 8, Bolingbrook 0

Danielle Stone was 3 for 4 with two triples, a double, two runs scored and four RBIs, Katie Silva was 3 for 4 with two triples and three runs scored and Olivia Owles 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Wolves (19-8, 5-6 Southwest Prairie) in Oswego. Sophia Anderson threw a complete-game six-hitter with five strikeouts.

Somonauk/Leland 15, Newark 12

Visiting Somonauk/Leland scored nine runs in the third and Newark eight in the fifth in a game that featured a combined 27 hits.

Rylie Carlson was 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs, Zoey Carlson 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Adelaide Johnson 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI for Newark (11-10).

Richmond-Burton 10, Sandwich 4

The host Rockets scored five runs in the sixth to blow open what was a one-run Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Abigail Johnson was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored and Kayden Corneils 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for Sandwich (13-11, 5-6).