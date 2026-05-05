Griffin Somlock has five hits in Sandwich baseball win: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Sandwich 9, Marengo 5

Griffin Somlock was 5 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI, Cash White 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs and Nick Michalek 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored for visiting Sandwich. Anthony Wade was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Softball

Sandwich 12, Harvard 3

Coraline Stevens scored three runs and drove in two, Audryna Brain was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Raena Moyer also had two RBIs and Abigail Johnson scored two runs and drove in one for visiting Sandwich (13-10).

Girls Soccer

Marengo 9, Sandwich 0

Shayla Green made five saves in goal and Liza Goodbred made three for Sandwich. Bailey Brummel had two shots on goal.