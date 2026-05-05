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Kendall County Now

Griffin Somlock has five hits in Sandwich baseball win: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Sandwich softball also wins

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians.

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Sandwich 9, Marengo 5

Griffin Somlock was 5 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI, Cash White 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs and Nick Michalek 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored for visiting Sandwich. Anthony Wade was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Softball

Sandwich 12, Harvard 3

Coraline Stevens scored three runs and drove in two, Audryna Brain was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Raena Moyer also had two RBIs and Abigail Johnson scored two runs and drove in one for visiting Sandwich (13-10).

Girls Soccer

Marengo 9, Sandwich 0

Shayla Green made five saves in goal and Liza Goodbred made three for Sandwich. Bailey Brummel had two shots on goal.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.