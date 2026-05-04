Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for May

2001: The exterior view of the diner in a scene from “Road to Perdition” was shot in Kendall County . Actor Tom Hanks was here at the site, near Caton Farm and Church Roads. (Photo provided by Jeff Farren)

May 2021

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District swore in the first group of full-time firefighters/paramedics. First members are Tyler Ament, Chris Ronning, Jaime Martinez, Ted Karlovich, Brandon Fairfield, Audrey Enlow, Christine Valaski, Brandon Johnson, Josh McElroy and Nate King,

May 2011

Mayor Gary Golinski and alderman Carlo Carlisimo used paddles to break the red ribbon and officially open the new Marge Cline Whitewater Course on the Fox River at the Glen D. Palmer Dam in downtown Yorkville.

May 2006

Workers began demolishing the 34-year old Countryside Shopping Center to make way for a new shopping center.

May 2001

Academy Award Winning Actor Tom Hanks was in Kendall County to shoot a scene for the movie “Road to Perdition” at a spot on Church Road south of Caton Farm Road.

May 1996

Yorkville School Board members took another step toward construction of a new high school when they authorized the sale of bonds to pay for the building on Game Farm Road.

May 1991

Tom Barna will be acting Yorkville Police Chief. Ron Diederich, current chief announced he would step down as chief and return to patrolman. Public Works Department employee Joe Moore will be the acting city administrator. Moore replaces Fran Klaas, who became Kendall County Highway Superintendent.

May 1986

As part of Yorkville’s 150th birthday celebration, the committee selected the oldest lifelong male and female residents of Yorkville. Ira Perkins and Lenora Cornils were chosen.

May 1981

Plans for the new Yorkville Public Library were approved by the City Council after having been okayed by the Library Board earlier. The library will be built just south of the Beecher Community Center on Game Farm Road. The present library will be torn down soon to make way for the wider Route 47 bridge over the Fox River.

May 1976

The Bicentennial parade will go down Route 47 after the Illinois Department of Transportation granted a request that the route be closed for two hours. IDOT had recently stopped local parades from using Route 47 due to traffic concerns.

May 1971

The new Yorkville Chamber of Commerce elected their first board of directors They include John Behrens, Jim Hall, Larry Langland, Fred Schneider, Dean Thanepohn, Ellsworth Windett, Trace Flint, Leon Lies, Robert Mahoney, Kenneth Prickett and LeRoy Thanepohn.

May 1966

To quiet rumors, the Board of Education of Yorkville District 15 issued a statement on the future of Plattville Grade School, if a unit district is approved. The board went on record recommending that the school continue to be operational is it is now.

May 1961

The Yorkville Woman’s Club enjoyed its 50th birthday. Its pet project is still the Yorkville Public Library, which opened Dec. 4, 1915.

May 1956

Public Service Company has announced the new “100-plus” wiring campaign. As homeowners continue to improve their standard of living with more electrical appliances, they require more electrical capacity in their homes. Today there are more than 60 different kinds of electrical appliances available for home use.

May 1951

Local Chevrolet dealer Leon Lies stopped by the Record office driving the newest model, a Corvair Monza.

May 1946

Yorkville residents voted 64-33 to join the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District. The trustees are August Corneils, E E. Hasemeyer and John Ament.

May 1941

About one million walleye pike fry were put in the Fox River near the Yorkville bridges. The project was sponsored by the Yorkville Lions Club with the state department of conservation cooperating.

May 1936

Work on the overpass of the C. B. and Q. tracks on Route 47 north of Yorkville has been halted until the pumping equipment can be installed to remove the 10 feet of water flooding the pavement.

May 1931

At the Village Board meeting, the Yorkville Woman’s Club said they wanted to beautify some vacant village property. They discussed building several tennis courts and possibly a playground. When the weather is permissible a large number of the young men and women of Yorkville take their tennis racquets and leave bright and early in the morning for Aurora to play tennis. A group of two or more tennis courts in Yorkville would do wonders in saving these people the drive to Aurora, and doubtless many more would become interested in this intriguing game.

May 1926

Residents who are golf enthusiasts now have a golf course within short driving distance upon which to play. The Cedardell Golf Course in Plano is now a public course as only members, their families and guests enjoy its privileges.

May 1921

The bill introduced by State Sen. John Denvir of Chicago to make two states of Illinois doesn’t seem to meet with a hearty response from the state in general. The senator proposes to take Cook, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane and Will counties for the new state of Northern Illinois. The rest of the state would constitute the new state of Southern Illinois. Poor little Kendall would be on the northeast corner almost entirely surrounded by a new state. The move by the senator has caused some amusement.

May 1916

Mike Quirk the veteran flagman, has resigned and Orrie Wellman will protect the Bridge Street crossing of the Burlington.

May 1911

Valedictorian of the Plattville Class of 1911 was Frank Clayton. Salutatorian Hugh Van Cleve. Other members Catherine Sweeney, Lillie Dell, Alma Murley, Cora Clayton.

May 1906

Bristol Station boasts an automobile. Frank Ernst has bought the machine formerly owned by W. H. Wright of Sandwich.

May 1901

George McHugh has made a new front to the old Mason building on Bridge Street. Put in a plate glass front and fixed up generally.

May 1896

At the school election held last week, George Mewhirter was elected director.

May 1891

Harry Page of Newark rides an elegant new safety bicycle and the girls all wonder why he did not get one with two seats.

May 1886

Frank Wilkinson of Lisbon says his windmill tumbled in the zephrous fracas last week.

May 1881

Joseph Tarbox of Bristol is making 5,000 bricks a day at his factory south of Somonauk Street between Church and West streets.

May 1876

Black’s grist mill in Yorkville came very near begin destroyed by fire last Friday night. The fire caught on the south side of the mill, near the door and burned the outside from the floor to the height of about 15 feet. It is thought the fire was started by accident and that some one did it by emptying his pipe.

May 1866

Any lack of local matter this week must be attributed to the editor’s having been engaged in the construction of an immense and gorgeous chicken pen, with a sleeping apartment for the hens attached to the same. It is a safe place to keep chickens and if any of our readers want to put their chickens out for the summer, we can keep them and will feed them well as we have a crib full of Willard Johnson’s corn in our yard and will ask no other pay but the privilege of eating a chicken occasionally.