Yorkville baseball finishes three-game sweep of Oswego: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville 10, Oswego 0 (5 innings)

Kamden Muell was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and Kal Arntzen 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Foxes (14-7, 4-2), who completed a three-game sweep of the Southwest Prairie West series. Winning pitcher Jackson Knickerbocker struck out five and allowed two hits and a walk over five shutout innings.

Hunter Amelio and Luke Hernandez singles accounted for the only hits for Oswego (11-12, 2-4).

Oswego East 16, Bolinbrook 3 (5 innings)

The visiting Wolves scored nine runs in the third inning and six in the fifth to take the second straight game of a three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

Jacsen Tucker was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, Devin Wheaton 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Adyn Fowler scored two runs for Oswego East (10-10, 3-2).

Yorkville Christian 6, Plano 2

Phoenix Oliver tossed a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts for the visiting Mustangs (10-6-1), who won for the seventh time in eight games. Austin Vugteveen had a double and an RBI and Isaac McCoy and Tyler Gleason a double and a run scored for Yorkville Christian.

Eric Nunez had a double and a run scored for Plano (8-13-1).

Parkview Christian 10, Crossroads Christian 0 (5 innings)

Oliver Malkowski fired a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and doubled and drove in two runs for the host Falcons (12-7). Joey Ables was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Matthew Busch had a hit and scored two runs for Parkview Christian.

Newark 17, Earlville 2 (4 innings)

The visiting Norsemen (6-10) scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to finish off the win. Toby Steffen was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs and David Ulrich 2 for 2 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Coal City 16, Sandwich 5 (6 innings)

The visiting Coalers scored eight runs in the first inning and went on to the nonconference win.

Braden Behringer was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Anthony Wade 2 for 4 with a run scored for Sandwich (10-11-1).

Softball

Oswego East 14, Plainfield South 4 (5 innings)

Nora Evans was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Olivia Owles was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Makaylie Malburg 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Wolves (14-8, 4-6 Southwest Prairie Conference) in Oswego.

Oswego 20, Joliet Central 5 (5 innings)

The Panthers scored 11 runs in the first inning and went on to the four-inning win in Oswego as Ahlivia East, Betsy Jack, Brynn Broughton and Maya Zamora all homered.

Jack was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer, double, four runs scored and four RBIs, East 2 for 2 with the homer, three RBIs and three runs scored and Amylah Thomas was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Oswego (14-8, 9-1 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Yorkville 15, Plainfield Central 4 (5 innings)

The Foxes scored seven runs in the second and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference win in Yorkville.

Ellie Fox was 3 for 3 with three doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs, Kayla Kersting 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Callie Ferko 2 for 3 with a triple, four runs scored and an RBI for Yorkville (21-6, 9-1).

Johnsburg 20, Sandwich 10 (5 innings)

The host Skyhawks scored eight runs in the second inning and went on to the five-inning Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Jillian Freemon was 3 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and a run scored, Kayden Corneils 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI and Abigail Johnson 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Sandwich (12-9, 4-5).

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville def. Joliet Central 24-26, 25-15, 25-16

AJ DiVito had seven kills, six aces and two digs and Chase Leonard 10 kills, 21 assists and five digs for the Foxes (16-11, 2-3).

Girls Soccer

Johnsburg 9, Sandwich 0

Shayla Green had 11 saves in goal for Sandwich.