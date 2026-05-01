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Yorkville baseball finishes three-game sweep of Oswego: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Foxes logo

Yorkville logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Yorkville 10, Oswego 0 (5 innings)

Kamden Muell was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and Kal Arntzen 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Foxes (14-7, 4-2), who completed a three-game sweep of the Southwest Prairie West series. Winning pitcher Jackson Knickerbocker struck out five and allowed two hits and a walk over five shutout innings.

Hunter Amelio and Luke Hernandez singles accounted for the only hits for Oswego (11-12, 2-4).

Oswego East 16, Bolinbrook 3 (5 innings)

The visiting Wolves scored nine runs in the third inning and six in the fifth to take the second straight game of a three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

Jacsen Tucker was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, Devin Wheaton 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Adyn Fowler scored two runs for Oswego East (10-10, 3-2).

Yorkville Christian 6, Plano 2

Phoenix Oliver tossed a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts for the visiting Mustangs (10-6-1), who won for the seventh time in eight games. Austin Vugteveen had a double and an RBI and Isaac McCoy and Tyler Gleason a double and a run scored for Yorkville Christian.

Eric Nunez had a double and a run scored for Plano (8-13-1).

Parkview Christian 10, Crossroads Christian 0 (5 innings)

Oliver Malkowski fired a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and doubled and drove in two runs for the host Falcons (12-7). Joey Ables was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Matthew Busch had a hit and scored two runs for Parkview Christian.

Newark 17, Earlville 2 (4 innings)

The visiting Norsemen (6-10) scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to finish off the win. Toby Steffen was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs and David Ulrich 2 for 2 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Coal City 16, Sandwich 5 (6 innings)

The visiting Coalers scored eight runs in the first inning and went on to the nonconference win.

Braden Behringer was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Anthony Wade 2 for 4 with a run scored for Sandwich (10-11-1).

Softball

Oswego East 14, Plainfield South 4 (5 innings)

Nora Evans was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Olivia Owles was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Makaylie Malburg 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Wolves (14-8, 4-6 Southwest Prairie Conference) in Oswego.

Oswego 20, Joliet Central 5 (5 innings)

The Panthers scored 11 runs in the first inning and went on to the four-inning win in Oswego as Ahlivia East, Betsy Jack, Brynn Broughton and Maya Zamora all homered.

Jack was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer, double, four runs scored and four RBIs, East 2 for 2 with the homer, three RBIs and three runs scored and Amylah Thomas was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Oswego (14-8, 9-1 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Yorkville 15, Plainfield Central 4 (5 innings)

The Foxes scored seven runs in the second and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference win in Yorkville.

Ellie Fox was 3 for 3 with three doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs, Kayla Kersting 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Callie Ferko 2 for 3 with a triple, four runs scored and an RBI for Yorkville (21-6, 9-1).

Johnsburg 20, Sandwich 10 (5 innings)

The host Skyhawks scored eight runs in the second inning and went on to the five-inning Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Jillian Freemon was 3 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and a run scored, Kayden Corneils 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI and Abigail Johnson 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Sandwich (12-9, 4-5).

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville def. Joliet Central 24-26, 25-15, 25-16

AJ DiVito had seven kills, six aces and two digs and Chase Leonard 10 kills, 21 assists and five digs for the Foxes (16-11, 2-3).

Girls Soccer

Johnsburg 9, Sandwich 0

Shayla Green had 11 saves in goal for Sandwich.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.