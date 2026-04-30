Eastin McBroom strikes out 17, Newark baseball wins in walk-off: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Newark 2, Earlville 1

Eastin McBroom fired a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts and Shawn Seyller’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh scored Colin Shields for Newark (5-10, 4-2 Little Ten Conference).

Plano 5, Harvard 1

Julian Gates struck out eight and scattered seven hits with one earned run allowed over 5⅓ innings, Braylon Schmidt was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Eric Nunez 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for the Reapers (8-12-1, 3-5 Kishwaukee River Conference) in Plano.

Woodstock North 7, Sandwich 3

The Thunder scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to the Kishwaukee River Conference win in Woodstock. Griffin Somlock was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored and Braden Behringer was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Sandwich.

Softball

Yorkville 9, Minooka 7

The visiting Foxes (20-6, 8-1 Southwest Prairie) scored five runs in the sixth to tie it 7-7, then scored two in the seventh to complete the comeback win, Kayla Kersting doubling in Destiny Barton with the go-ahead run.

Kersting was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, including an RBI single in the five-run fifth. Ellie Fox was 4 for 4 with a homer in the fifth and Barton was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Alyssa Muhlbach was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Callie Ferko 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

Oswego 7, Bolingbrook 4

Adalynn Fugitt and Jaelynn Anthony hit two-run home runs for the visiting Panthers (13-8, 8-1 Southwest Prairie Conference). Fugitt was 2 for 4 with the homer, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Betsy Jack was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and an RBI and Kennedy Gengler 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for Oswego.

Earlville 13, Newark 9

Visiting Earlville scored seven runs in the top of the fifth and went on to the come-from-behind Little Ten Conference win.

Adelaide Johnson hit a grand slam for Newark in the fourth inning to give the Norsemen a 9-4 lead, and also doubled and scored two runs. Rylie Carlson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Zoey Carlson 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Newark (9-9, 3-4).

Plainfield North 3, Oswego East 1

Danielle Stone had a single and a double for two of the host Wolves’ six hits, and Carleigh Gregory had a single and scored the lone run for Oswego East (13-8, 3-6 Southwest Prairie Conference).