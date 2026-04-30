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Eastin McBroom strikes out 17, Newark baseball wins in walk-off: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Newark Norsemen logo

Newark Norsemen logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Newark 2, Earlville 1

Eastin McBroom fired a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts and Shawn Seyller’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh scored Colin Shields for Newark (5-10, 4-2 Little Ten Conference).

Plano 5, Harvard 1

Julian Gates struck out eight and scattered seven hits with one earned run allowed over 5⅓ innings, Braylon Schmidt was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Eric Nunez 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for the Reapers (8-12-1, 3-5 Kishwaukee River Conference) in Plano.

Woodstock North 7, Sandwich 3

The Thunder scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to the Kishwaukee River Conference win in Woodstock. Griffin Somlock was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored and Braden Behringer was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Sandwich.

Softball

Yorkville 9, Minooka 7

The visiting Foxes (20-6, 8-1 Southwest Prairie) scored five runs in the sixth to tie it 7-7, then scored two in the seventh to complete the comeback win, Kayla Kersting doubling in Destiny Barton with the go-ahead run.

Kersting was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, including an RBI single in the five-run fifth. Ellie Fox was 4 for 4 with a homer in the fifth and Barton was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Alyssa Muhlbach was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Callie Ferko 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

Oswego 7, Bolingbrook 4

Adalynn Fugitt and Jaelynn Anthony hit two-run home runs for the visiting Panthers (13-8, 8-1 Southwest Prairie Conference). Fugitt was 2 for 4 with the homer, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Betsy Jack was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and an RBI and Kennedy Gengler 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for Oswego.

Earlville 13, Newark 9

Visiting Earlville scored seven runs in the top of the fifth and went on to the come-from-behind Little Ten Conference win.

Adelaide Johnson hit a grand slam for Newark in the fourth inning to give the Norsemen a 9-4 lead, and also doubled and scored two runs. Rylie Carlson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Zoey Carlson 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Newark (9-9, 3-4).

Plainfield North 3, Oswego East 1

Danielle Stone had a single and a double for two of the host Wolves’ six hits, and Carleigh Gregory had a single and scored the lone run for Oswego East (13-8, 3-6 Southwest Prairie Conference).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.