Sandwich baseball rallies for walk-off win over Genoa-Kingston: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Sandwich 10, Genoa-Kingston 9

Braden Behringer singled in Nick Michalek with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the Indians’ walk-off win in Sandwich.

In a back-and-forth game, G-K took a 9-6 lead with five runs in the top of the sixth, but Sandwich scored three runs in the bottom half to tie it, then walked it off in the seventh.

Behringer was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Anthony Wade was 3 for 5 with a run scored, Brody Cole was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Michalek scored three runs for Sandwich (10-6-1).

Yorkville 11, Glenbrook South 4

Kamden Muell was 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and Gavin Geegan 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Foxes (9-5) in Yorkville. Kal Arntzen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Muell got the win in relief, allowing one run on three hits over 2⅔ innings.

Yorkville Christian 22-23, Intrinsic 0-1

Logan Stuck had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Phoenix Oliver scored two runs and drove in three and Preston Benes scored two runs and drove in two for the host Mustangs in the first game.

Caleb Fulkerson was 2 for 2 with a homer, double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Eli Painter 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored and Gabe Lewis 2 for 2 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs in the second game for Yorkville Christian (6-5-1).

Lincoln-Way West 11, Oswego 4

Caleb Miller had two RBIs and a run scored and Cam Loghmani was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Panthers (9-8) in Oswego.

Westmont 11, Plano 5

Julian Gates was 2 for 4 with a triple, double, run scored and RBI, Eric Nunez 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Quentin Santoria 2 for4 with an RBI for the Reapers (5-10-1) in Plano.

Softball

Sandwich 7, Genoa-Kingston 5

Abigail Johnson tripled in Coraline Stevens with the tying run and Jillian Freemon tripled in Johnson with the go-ahead run as the visiting Indians scored four runs in the top of the seventh for the nonconference win.

Johnson was 3 for 4 with the triple, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Freemon was 2 for 4 with the triple, a double and two RBIs and Kendal Petre 2 for 4 with a run scored for Sandwich (11-5).

Oswego 12, Downers Grove North 6

Betsy Jack went 3 for 4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and three RBIs, Sophie Morland was 4 for 5 with three runs scored, Adalynn Fugitt 3 for 5 with two runs scored and Brynn Broughton 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the visiting Panthers (8-7).

Yorkville 14, Lincoln-Way Central 4 (6 innings)

Callie Ferko hit a three-run home run and Kayla Kersting a solo shot to key a 17-hit attack for the Foxes (13-5) in Yorkville.

Kersting was 4 for 4 with the homer, two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs, Ferko 3 for 4 with the homer, two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs and Liv Lathen was 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Winning pitcher Ellie Fox struck out 10 and allowed four hits.

Boys Track and Field

Oswego

The Panthers took sixth at Minooka’s SmithStrong Invitational.

Oswego’s Dontrell Young won the 200 (22.20) and was second in the 100 (10.72) Oswego’s Jezhian Sprinkle won the 110 hurdles (14.85) and the 300 hurdles (39.85).

Ottawa Invitational

Oswego East was third and Sandwich 10th in the men’s combined standings in the Ottawa ABC Invite.

Oswego East won the A division 4x100 relay in 1:34.46, Sandwich’s Kingston Hicks won the A division high jump by going 1.73 meters and Sandwich’s Jacob Ross the A division pole vault by clearing 4.11 meters. In the B division Oswego East’s Jack Wolstenholm won the 3,200 (10:23.59) and in the C division Oswego East’s Isaiah Wolter won the 100 (11.35), Yashaswin Mambapuram the 200 (25.13), Roland Tate the 400 (55.41), Logan Styles the 3,200 (10:45.22)

Boys Volleyball

Neuqua Valley d. Yorkville 25-22, 28-26

Chase Leonard had seven kills, four assists and three digs and Dan Knoll four kills for the Foxes (10-6).

Benet d. Yorkville 25-18, 25-21

Akon Atehnkeng had six kills and two blocks and Leonard six kills and six digs for the Foxes (10-7).

Yorkville def. Plainfield South 29-27, 25-15

Leonard had six kills and six digs and AJ DiVito six kills and five digs for the Foxes (11-7).