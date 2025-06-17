With special census back on, Yorkville may see extra $1 million in revenues by next year

The city of Yorkville is looking at conducting a special census. The city has seen significant growth since the last census in 2020, with more than 1,500 new residential permits issued. (PHOTO COURTESY)

After the White House put Yorkville’s special census on hold, the population counting survey is finally back on, potentially generating more than $1 million extra annually for the city.

The Census Bureau alerted city officials in June that they are providing a waiver to the federal Hiring Freeze Executive Order, enabling the surveyors to go door to door.

The city has seen significant growth since the last census in 2020, with more than 1,500 new residential permits issued. City officials believe the current population increased by 4,199 people, bringing the total to 25,732 residents.

If this proves true, the city will generate an additional $1,050,000 annually because the town receives $250 a year per resident in state tax disbursements.

With the census workers first going door to door this November, the city is tentatively expecting to see the first extra million dollars in April 2026.

The city is paying $899,950 for the special census. Mayor John Purcell previously said the short-term investment is well worth it in the long run.

Besides the extra annual tax revenues, city officials are willing to pay the up-front costs for the survey because the higher population may finally qualify the city for home rule status.

Towns qualify for the status once the Illinois Secretary of State certifies the community has a population over 25,000.

Home rule status enables communities to perform city governance with broader authority without having to seek approval from state officials.

City staff can move more quickly to explore solutions for local issues through implementation of new policies, establishing new regulations, and creating new taxes.

Online responses for the special census will begin as early as October.