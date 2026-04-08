Second burglary incident in Yorkville within 2 weeks at small business

The Yorkville Police Department responded to a burglary incident at a small business on April 7, 2026. (file photo) (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

A second Yorkville business has been burglarized within two weeks.

The Yorkville Police Department responded around 4:09 a.m. on April 7 to the 100 block of E. Veterans Parkway after reports of a burglary to a small business in the strip mall.

Upon arrival, officers found the front door shattered to gain entry. An undetermined amount of money was stolen from the cash register of the business, police said.

No other merchandise appears to have been stolen. Nobody is reported injured from the incident, police said.

There are no suspects currently identified and police said they continue to investigate and examine potential evidence gathered at the scene.

Police said there “is no indication the two (burglary incidents) are related.”

The department responded to an attempted burglary in the early morning hours of March 28.

That burglary was at a closed business in the 1900 block of South Bridge Street.

Surveillance footage captured three individuals, who were wearing long-sleeve hooded clothing, arriving at the closed business in a dark colored minivan around 4:39 a.m.

After exiting the van behind the store, one of the individuals threw a brick at the glass door, which damaged it and activated the business’ alarm, police said.

Anyone with information about either of the two burglary incidents is being urged to contact the department at 630-553-4340.