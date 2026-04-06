Yorkville church accepting donations for annual rummage sale

Volunteers sort through donations at past Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ spring rummage sale. (photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Donations will be accepted April 12 to 14 for the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ rummage sale.

The spring rummage and bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 17 and 9 a.m. to noon April 18.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted at the church from noon to 5 p.m. April 12 and from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 13 and 14. A donation form will be available for tax purposes.

Furniture accepted includes living room, bedroom, dining room, office, and outdoor furniture. All electronics donated must be in good, working condition.

Items they will not accept are: sofas, oversized entertainment centers, china hutches, construction debris, large appliances, tube TVs and/or flat screens larger than 48 inches, computers, monitors, printers, typewriters, land/cellphones, fax equipment, infant/child car and/or booster seats, all mattresses, box springs and cribs.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond.

The church is located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville, two blocks west of Route 47 and two blocks north of Route 34 in Yorkville.

For more information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.