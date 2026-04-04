Plano High School performing ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’

Plano High School students are performing “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” on April 10-12. (Photo Provided By Plano School District 88)

In ancient Greek tragedies a fatal flaw leads to the downfall of a tragic hero.

Students at Plano School District 88 are performing a musical that flips that on its head, showing how our perceived weaknesses and disabilities make us human.

Plano High School’s Spring Musical “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is April 10-12.

Plano High School’s Spring Musical “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is April 10-12. (Photo Provided By Plano School District 88)

The shows are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $8 for students/seniors/military members and $12 for adults. Children four-and-under are free, but must be in a lap.

Tickets are being sold in-advance and also at the door during the performances. To secure your tickets, visit, cur8.com/22709/project/136849.

“Our students are working so hard to make this show a success and we can’t wait for you to see their performance,” the district said.

Concessions and raffle tickets are being sold during the performances.

In the play, Percy Jackson navigates through the world of Ancient Greek mythology while working through his ADHD and dyslexia. The play and the book series is extremely popular, especially among neurodivergent teenagers who finally get to have a hero facing relatable challenges.

Through his adversity, the musical teaches about the power in finding your purpose and discovering who you truly are, faults and all.