Oswego East High School teacher fired for inappropriate communication with minor

An Oswego East High School teacher has been fired for alleged inappropriate communication with a minor who is not an Oswego School District 308 student.

At the March 23 Oswego School Board, board members unanimously voted for the immediate dismissal of first-year teacher James Vassalla.

“Based on the information the district received regarding Mr. Vassalla, it determined that it warranted immediate termination,” District 308 Chief Communications Officer Theresa Komitas said in an email. "The situation did not involve any SD 308 students. The district is reporting our findings to the Illinois State Board of Education and will continue its internal investigation."

Vassalla could not be reached for comment.

In a letter to Oswego East parents and students, district officials said the board voted to fire Vassalla following the district’s investigation into allegations of communications involving Vassalla and someone not enrolled in or affiliated with District 308.

“While the circumstances of his termination did not involve an SD 308 student, we want to be very clear: any employee who steps outside the boundaries of safe and appropriate communication with young people has no place in our district,” the letter states. “We have no information or reports of concerns involving any SD 308 student and Mr. Vassalla; however, we are continuing an investigation to be certain. Should any claims come forward, we will fully investigate the allegations. The district is also reporting its findings to the Illinois State Board of Education.”

In the letter, the district states its commitment to the safety of students is absolute.