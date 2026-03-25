Meals on Wheels shines light on concerns for senior nutrition needs

As part of the Senior Nutrition Program network, Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois helps older adults by promoting healthy eating, decreasing social isolation, and improving health. (Photo provided by Meals on Wheels)

Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois joins with senior nutrition service providers across the country in celebrating the 54th anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program.

The Senior Nutrition Program has supported nutrition services for older adults since 1972, as funded by the Older Americans Act.

Local senior nutrition programs serve as hubs for older adults (60 and older) to “access nutritious meals and other vital services that strengthen social connections and promote health and well-being,” Meals on Wheels said in a news release.

Up to half of adults over 65 are at risk of malnutrition, and more than 10 million face hunger in the U.S. every year, according to the release.

Almost 50% of Meals on Wheels clients screen at high nutritional risk due to the compounded effects of chronic illness, medication use, food insecurity, and social isolation, according to the Illinois Department on Aging.

In communities throughout the U.S. – including across Grundy, Kendall and Will counties – older adults sometimes lack access to the high-quality, nutritious food they need to remain healthy and independent.

As part of the Senior Nutrition Program network, Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois helps older adults by promoting healthy eating, decreasing social isolation, and improving health.

“Our program also provides connections to home and community-based services that can support independence and overall well-being,” Meals on Wheels said.

In 2025, Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois served 22,077 lunches in their local community cafés and more than 230,000 home-delivered meals throughout Grundy, Kendall and Will counties,

Older adults aged 60+ can find community cafés in Bolingbrook, Channahon, Coal City, Frankfort, Joliet, Lockport, Mazon, Minooka, Monee, Morris, Oswego, Shorewood and Yorkville.

For more than 50 years, senior nutrition services have helped create healthy, strong communities where all members can flourish regardless of age.

“We proudly recognize this anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program and its tremendous impact on the health and well-being of older adults in our community,” according to the release.

Learn more about our program and services and how you can support senior nutrition: www.mowfni.org or by calling 312-207-5290. And visit ACL.gov/SNP/celebrate for more on the anniversary.