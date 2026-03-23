Downtown Oswego getting wood-fired pizza restaurant, ice cream shop

Billy Bricks Pizza and Moo Joe’s ice cream plan to open in a vacant building at 5 S. Madison St., next door to Freddie’s Off the Chain restaurant and across Jefferson Street from the Oswego Public Library. (Eric Schelkopf)

A restaurant that specializes in wood-fired pizza and an ice cream shop will be opening soon in downtown Oswego.

Billy Bricks Pizza and Moo Joe’s ice cream plan to open in a vacant building at 5 S. Madison St., next door to Freddie’s Off the Chain restaurant and across Jefferson Street from the Oswego Public Library.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman made the announcement on his Facebook page. Billy Bricks has several locations, including in Naperville, Wheaton and Lombard.

As part of its menu, Billy Bricks sells several specialty pizzas as well as sandwiches, pasta dishes and other items. Its Moo Joe’s ice cream stores sells “super-premium ice cream made from a 14% butterfat mix, 35-40% overrun, cane sugar and small farm Wisconsin milk,” according to its website.

“We were excited to learn late last week that Billy Bricks Pizza had signed a lease in place for the property at 5 S. Madison St.,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said in an email.

Billy Bricks and the building’s landlord are currently working on applying for permits and expect to submit their plans soon, he said. The project will involve a substantial renovation of the existing building.

Plans are for the restaurant and ice cream shop to open sometime this year, Leighty said. Previous tenants in the building include Jinxy’s Studio Boutique, Dusty Road Merchants, The Garden Faire and Keith’s Car Care.