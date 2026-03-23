Around 500 people turn out for the Biz Bunny Hop hosted by the Plano Chamber of Commerce

Around 500 people, including families and kids, went from business to business in downtown Plano collecting plastic eggs during Biz Bunny Hop on March 21, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Plano Area Chamber of Commerce)

Kids hopped into spring, scrambling from business to business across downtown Plano in search of candy and goody-filled plastic eggs treasures.

Around 500 people participated in the Biz Bunny Hop on Saturday, March 21, hosted annually by the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce.

Children collected candy and plastic eggs during Biz Bunny Hop in Plano on March 21, 2026. The event was hosted by the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo Provided By The Plano Area Chamber of Commerce)

The event is designed to showcase the businesses in town while providing the kids a fun activity while celebrating the community’s camaraderie and shared identity.

Families went up and down Main Street on the 70 degree day, collecting candy, plastic eggs and trinkets from all the participating businesses.

Kids had the opportunity to meet and greet with Plano police officers and even mingle with the Easter Bunny and other costumed friends.

Tiffany Forristall, executive director of the chamber, said the family aspect makes the event so special. She said her own family looks forward to the event every year to “see all the smiling faces from the families and businesses.”

“Our chamber is growing and our town is thriving because of the community working with our businesses,” Forristall said. “I love what I do and I love this town.”

You can learn more about other chamber events by visiting, planocommerce.org/.