Minooka High School inducts 26 students into the Spanish National Honor Society

Minooka Community High School inducted 26 students into the Spanish National Honor Society on March 4, 2026. The honor recognizes outstanding achievement in Spanish language learning and commitment to advancing understanding of Spanish-speaking cultures.

The inductees include five seniors and 21 juniors who met rigorous membership requirements, including maintaining honors-level grades in Spanish and demonstrating active participation in the organization. Students must have earned a minimum of three semesters of A grades in Spanish, including at least one at the honors level, and are currently enrolled in Spanish III-H, IV-H, or AP courses.

“This organization strives to recognize outstanding students of Spanish, to bring awareness to the study of World Languages, and to promote service both within our school and our community,” said Rick Undesser, Spanish teacher and sponsor of the organization.

The Spanish National Honor Society is an honorary organization dedicated to recognizing outstanding Spanish language achievement and promoting positive interaction with the community to advance understanding of Spanish-speaking cultures.

Minooka Community High School (MCHS) inducted 26 students into the Spanish National Honor Society (Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica) on March 4, 2026, at Central Campus. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

2026 Inductees:

Seniors: Katelyn Davis, Chloe Juskiewicz, Joel Lopez, Alexandra Tomlinson, and Madison Torres

Juniors: Maleah Belton, Cayle Bomstad, Savannah DuBois, Edward Fabrizio, Brooklyn Hedberg, Zaide Iniguez, Mila Jelenkovic, Connor Johnson, Rachel Kaney, Alexandra Macias, Edgar Manzo, Juliet Michalesko, Lydia Michalesko, Allie Odegaard, Giselle Perez-Salgado, Anabelen Rodriguez, Omar Salazar, William Simpson, Peyton Stukel, Valeria Vargas, and Ava Ventsias