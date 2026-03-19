Here is the 2025-26 Record Newspapers All-Area boys basketball team.
First Team
Mason Lockett IV, Oswego East, senior, guard: DePaul recruit. Averaged 18.3 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in leading Oswego East to 20-12 season. He scored 39 points in a win over Neuqua Valley, that team’s only regular-season loss. Lockett passed the 1,000-point mark for his career this season.
Braydon Porter, Yorkville, sophomore, guard: The Foxes’ leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, Yorkville won first regional championship since 2005.
Jayden Riley, Yorkville Christian, senior, guard: Committed to SIU-Edwardsville. Riley averaged 23 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Shot 47% from the field and 82% from the free-throw line. Tournament MVP of 608 Classic in Madison, Wisconsin. Finished his career with more than 2,000 points and more than 700 assists.
Ethan Taxis, Plano, junior, guard: Led Plano in nearly every major category. Averaged 13.3 points, shooting 39.5% from the field, along with 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals.
Ethan Vahl, Oswego, sophomore, guard: Electric guard has been the leader of Panthers’ resurgence from four wins two years ago to 12 wins his freshman year to 22 this season. Vahl averaged 20.8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. He scored 29 and 30 points in two overtime wins over Oswego East as Panthers swept season series after dropping last 16 crosstown games.
Second Team
Tray Alford, Yorkville Christian, junior, guard
Dshaun Bolden, Oswego East, junior, forward
Reggie Chapman, Newark, senior, guard
Joey Jakstys, Yorkville, sophomore, forward
Graham Schwab, Oswego, junior, guard
Honorable Mention
Braden Behringer, Sandwich, senior; Brayden Borrowman, Oswego, senior; Cody Kulbartz, Newark, senior; Nick Michalek, Sandwich, senior; Jacsen Tucker, Oswego East, junior; Mariano Velasco, Oswego, senior.