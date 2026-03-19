Oswego's Ethan Vahl (3) puts up a shot over Yorkville's Alonn Flint (2) during their basketball game between Yorkville and Oswego in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Here is the 2025-26 Record Newspapers All-Area boys basketball team.

First Team

Oswego East senior Mason Lockett

Mason Lockett IV, Oswego East, senior, guard: DePaul recruit. Averaged 18.3 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in leading Oswego East to 20-12 season. He scored 39 points in a win over Neuqua Valley, that team’s only regular-season loss. Lockett passed the 1,000-point mark for his career this season.

High School Basketball: Yorkville at Oswego East Yorkville's Braydon Porter (22) shoots a three during their basketball game between Yorkville at Oswego East. in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Braydon Porter, Yorkville, sophomore, guard: The Foxes’ leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, Yorkville won first regional championship since 2005.

Yorkville Christian senior Jayden Riley

Jayden Riley, Yorkville Christian, senior, guard: Committed to SIU-Edwardsville. Riley averaged 23 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Shot 47% from the field and 82% from the free-throw line. Tournament MVP of 608 Classic in Madison, Wisconsin. Finished his career with more than 2,000 points and more than 700 assists.

Plano junior Ethan Taxis (Photo provided by Plano Athletics )

Ethan Taxis, Plano, junior, guard: Led Plano in nearly every major category. Averaged 13.3 points, shooting 39.5% from the field, along with 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals.

Boys Basketball: Oswego East at Oswego Oswego's Ethan Vahl (3) hits a free throw to help seal their win in their basketball game between Oswego East at Oswego in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Ethan Vahl, Oswego, sophomore, guard: Electric guard has been the leader of Panthers’ resurgence from four wins two years ago to 12 wins his freshman year to 22 this season. Vahl averaged 20.8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. He scored 29 and 30 points in two overtime wins over Oswego East as Panthers swept season series after dropping last 16 crosstown games.

Second Team

Tray Alford, Yorkville Christian, junior, guard

Dshaun Bolden, Oswego East, junior, forward

Reggie Chapman, Newark, senior, guard

Joey Jakstys, Yorkville, sophomore, forward

Graham Schwab, Oswego, junior, guard

Honorable Mention

Braden Behringer, Sandwich, senior; Brayden Borrowman, Oswego, senior; Cody Kulbartz, Newark, senior; Nick Michalek, Sandwich, senior; Jacsen Tucker, Oswego East, junior; Mariano Velasco, Oswego, senior.