Edith Farnsworth House in Plano marks 75th year with special events

Edith Farnsworth House, 4520 River Road in Plano, is National Trust for Historic Preservation site. (Photo provided by Edith Farnsworth House)

The Edith Farnsworth House in Plano, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, will celebrating a milestone year, marking the 75th birthday of the landmark modernist home.

The Edith Farnsworth House was first completed in 1951-52.

Throughout the season, the museum will invite diverse artists and audiences to explore the house’s “contemporary influence and enduring legacy” through exhibitions, programs, collaborations, and special events, according to a news release from Farnsworth House.

The 2026 season will focus on Mexican Modernism, highlighting its relationship to international modernist movements and its connection with architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (1886–1969), the designer of the Edith Farnsworth House, the release said.

Farnsworth Forward, an initiative launched this year, will continue into the 2027 season and center on Afro-Latino and African American Modernism.

Ludwig Mies van der Rohe shaped modern architecture through his own practice, his influential teaching at the Bauhaus and later at the Illinois Institute of Technology, and the extensive publication and global adoption of his work.

His minimalist and disciplined architecture “resonated far beyond his own buildings, reaching architects across the world,” the release stated.

As the movement took root, architects and universities in Mexico began advocating for a distinctly national architectural language. The development of Mexican Modernism will be explored throughout this year at Farnsworth House, offering visitors new perspectives on global modernism and its continued relevance today.

The 2026 season opens on Wednesday, March 25, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22.

Tours are offered Wednesday through Sunday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m., with exterior grounds passes available as well.

Tickets may be purchased at www.edithfarnsworthhouse.org, where visitors can also find details on additional special events and programs throughout the season.