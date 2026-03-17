Oswego East junior Ella Cooper is the Record Newspapers Girls Wrestler of the Year

McHenry’s Natalie Corona, right, battles Ella Cooper of Oswego East at 145 pounds in the title bout of varsity girls IHSA Sectional wrestling at Schaumburg High School in Schaumburg. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Ella Cooper dabbled in many sports growing up – soccer, gymnastics and swimming. She did judo and jiu jitsu.

By happenstance she discovered wrestling.

It’s proven to be a perfect fit for the Oswego East junior.

This season Cooper posted a 33-11 record, and won a conference championship at 145 pounds. She reached the semifinals at the regional meet and took second at sectionals. Cooper capped if off by winning two matches at state to finish in the top eight.

For those achievements, Ella Cooper is the Record Newspapers Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Here is Cooper’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What accomplishment are you most proud of this year?

Cooper: Making it to state and going 2-2. That is probably my biggest accomplishment that I have probably ever done in the sport. And also making a lot of connections with people from other teams, that is one of my favorite things to do. It keeps me busy in between matches.

What was the state experience like?

Cooper: It was really fun. It was like a wrestling vacation. Hotel, got to hang out with another team, Plainfield East, we hung out played at the pool for a bit. Went to the mall, it was fun, laid back. When it was time to go wrestle we would focus on wrestling.

How did you feel you wrestled at state?

Cooper: I would say I was very pleased with my third match. With the last few seconds on the clock I managed to get a takedown and ended up winning the match. I was very close to losing and it gave lots of people a bit of a scare.

What were other highlights of the season?

Cooper: I would say “Break the Silence,” that meet at my home school I got first place. That was a really good representation of mental health. I feel I have overcome a lot in the past. Putting that into wrestling I want to show others that they can overcome what they are going through.

How did you get into wrestling?

Cooper: I started off doing jiu jitsu and judo, and one day my dad saw an advertisement for an all-girls wrestling club when I was in seventh grade and he was like hey you should join this. I joined the team, got hooked on it, have continued on it from seventh grade until now.

Have you played any other sports?

Cooper: Judo, jiu jitsu, soccer, swimming, gymnastics at one point – I’ve done a lot.

Have any family members wrestled?

Cooper: My dad used to wrestle, so that’s another reason I tried it.

What do you like about it?

Cooper: Making lots of friends. There are lots of people who have the same interests as me in the sport, the same mentality, pushing through what they are going through. Just getting better is one of the best things about it.

When did you realize you were good at it?

Cooper: Last year during regionals was when I realized oh I’m getting really good. During regionals I was going for first sophomore year until I had an injury and had to be sent to the hospital. I recovered, thankfully, well. The injury was the elbow. It is intact, thank God. I dislocated it, but luckily it was a clean dislocation, no cracks, a pop, and it popped back in.

How do you feel you’ve grown as a wrestler this year?

Cooper: I would say, just drilling, my same moves, just being consistent.

What is a dream job?

Cooper: Funny thing is, it has nothing to do with sports, it is fashion. I want to be a fashion designer.

What are some hobbies outside wrestling?

Cooper: I like to make costumes, stuffed animals, props, that type of stuff.

What is a TV show or movie you could watch repeatedly?

Cooper: The show is called Psych. It’s a detective comedy on Peacock. Me and my mom love to watch it.

What is a place in the country or world you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

I really want to visit Japan or London or France. I would love to see all the architecture and that stuff.