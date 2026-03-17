Minooka students earn Director Awards from vocational center

Two Minooka Community High School students earned Director Awards from the Grundy Area Vocational Center (GAVC) in Morris for outstanding performance in February. The awards recognize students who demonstrate excellence in their vocational programs.

Adelai Archer (Agriculture) and Max Gerrity (Cosmetology) were named February Director Award winners. Winners receive a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the duration of the school year.

Minooka's Archer and Gerrity earn vocational center honors (Photo Provided By Grundy Area Vocational Center)

GAVC offers students the opportunity to explore potential careers while developing academic skills, hands-on technical abilities, and work-based experience.

Grundy Area Vocational Center strives to promote academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing six quality areas of learning:

• Integration of core academic skills

• Classroom instruction

• Hands-on laboratory instruction

• Work-based learning

• Personal & leadership development

• Relationships with partners (business, industry, community, and post-secondary)

GAVC believes that addressing these six areas will lead to a multitude of experiences for students that will assist them in making the connection between education and the real world.

The center partners with local businesses and post-secondary institutions to help students connect classroom learning to real-world careers.

For more information about GAVC and its programs, visit www.gavc-il.org.