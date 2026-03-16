Record Newspapers baseball previews for the 2026 season

Oswego East's Jacsen Tucker (17) throws to first to complete a double play during baseball game between Oswego East and Yorkville in Yorkville. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The 2026 baseball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Josh Cooper

Last year’s record: 12-21 overall, 10-2 (tied for first) Little Ten Conference, lost to Ottawa Marquette in regional final

Top returning players: Eastin McBroom, so., P/IF; David Ulrich, jr., P/C/OF; Toby Steffen, sr., IF; Kiptyn Bleuer, jr., OF/P; Jacob Seyller, sr., IF/OF

Top new players: Colin Shields, so., P/IF; Jimmy Kath, so., C/P/IF

Worth noting: McBroom, coming off a sensational freshman season, leads five key players back from a conference co-champion. McBroom posted a 7-1 record with a 0.545 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 51⅓ innings, his only loss to eventual state champion Ottawa Marquette in the regional final, and he also hit .330 with 22 RBIs. Ulrich hit .309 with 19 RBIs while pitching 38⅓ innings with 40 strikeouts. Illinois College commit Steffen batted .281 with a .444 on-base percentage 31 runs scored. Bleuer hit .300 with a .457 OBP, scored 30 runs and stole 22 bases, while also striking out 42 in 36⅓ innings.

“With strong leadership guiding the culture, this group has the potential to compete for another conference title and make a strong postseason run,” Cooper said.

Coach: Joe Giarrante

Last year’s record: 21-15 overall, 5-10 Southwest Prairie West, lost too Plainfield North in regional final

Top returning players: Aiden Jaquez, sr., P; Andrew Zwemke, sr., P; Nolan Hutchings, sr., P; TJ Harazin, sr., OF

Top new players: Drew Kleinhans, jr., C; Graham Schwab, jr., OF; Cam Loghmani, jr., IF, Luke Hernandez, jr., IF/C; Brady Dunnett, jr., IF; Jax Baker, jr., P; AJ Knizner, jr., P; Jackson Deitz, jr., OF; Caleb Miller, jr., P; Dylan Doogs, jr., OF/IF; Kevin Camacho, jr., IF

Worth noting: The Panthers have an inexperienced group, even with their returning seniors. Harazin is committed to Cornell University in Wisconsin, and Jaquez and Zwemke to the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

“We should progress and improve by the end of the season,” Giarrante said. “Conference play is always a challenge, but we will compete.”

Coach: Brian Schaeffer

Last year’s record: 17-20 overall, 7-8 (fourth) in the Southwest Prairie West, lost to Lockport in regional final

Top returning players: Dominic Battista, sr., OF; Jacsen Tucker, jr., SS; Devin Wheaton, sr., MIF; Niko Villacci, sr., OF; Joe Grimm, sr., C; Nick Brennan, sr., P; Noah Deist, sr., P/UT; Caden Bregar, sr., P/UT; Jax Wellehan, sr., IF; Austin Aguilera, sr., 1B/P; Ryan Lopez, sr., IF; Tyler Crosley, sr., P; Andrew Schmidt, sr., P

Top new players: Chase Lafin, jr., C/3B; Mike Shea, jr., P/UT; Josh Wesby, jr., P/1B; Braden Currer, jr., P/UT; Adyn Fowler, jr., OF; Uriel Manjarrez, jr., P

Worth noting: Oklahoma State commit Tucker, one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2027, leads six returning starters, five of them position players. Tucker batted .320 as a sophomore with a 1.042 OPS, and six doubles, five triples, four homers, 31 RBIs and 28 runs scored with 17 stolen bases. Battista, committed to UIC, batted .279 with a .799 OPS, 27 runs scored and 11 RBIs. Wheaton batted .350 with an .849 OPS, five doubles, 11 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Grimm, Aguilera and Crosley have all committed to Waubonsee and Brennan to Benedictine,.

“I truly believe we can compete for a top spot in the conference, but it comes down to pitching and not leaving runs on the field which we had a tendency to do last year,” Schaeffer said.

Parkview Christian

Coach: Ryan Malkowski

Last year’s record: 13-8-1, lost to Yorkville Christian in regional semifinal

Returning starters: Matthew Busch, sr., OF/P; Landon Malkowski, sr., OF; Christian Mulder, sr., 3B/P; James Jefferson, sr., C/P; Griffin Glenn, sr., OF/P; Joey Ables, sr., 2B; Oliver Malkowski, jr., 1B/OF/P; Crew Staudacher, jr., 1B/OF/P; Collin Mulder, jr., SS/P

Remaining players: Nate Marozas, sr.; Taejon Harris, sr.; Aiden Carlson, sr.; Mason Carlso, so.; Jack Noonan, so.; Drew Williames, fr.

Worth noting: The Falcons return all their starters from last year and will test themselves with a schedule that includes Class 2A and 3A schools. Wisconsin Lutheran commit Busch batted .388 with four homers and 23 RBIs last year, and Olivet Nazarene commit Malkowski batted .342 with four homers and 20 RBIs. Quincy commit Mulder batted .349, and Waubonsee commit Jefferson .321. Glenn and Ables are also committed to Waubonsee.

“We are very excited about this season,” coach Malkowski said. “We have a great schedule, which should leave us battle-tested by the time regionals start.”

Sandwich at Plano. Baseball Sandwich's Braden Behringer (18) delivers a pitch during baseball game between Sandwich at Plano in Plano. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Coach: Tyler Mulligan

Last year’s record: 11-22 overall, 4-10 (sixth) in Kishwaukee River Conference

Top returning players: Brandon Ramos, sr., OF; Quentin Santoria, jr., P/IF; Nathan Tunt, so., P/OF; Justin Bishop, jr., IF/P; Braylon Schmidt, jr., IF

Top new players: Sean Garton, so., C; Julian Gates, so., 1B; Aiden Schimandle, jr., OF/C

Worth noting: Mulligan takes over as head coach. He said he has a young starting lineup that is hungry and ready to work despite the transfer of two-time all-stater Jason Phillips. Santoria batted .299 with eight extra-base hits, 24 RBIs and 15 runs last year. Ramos batted .266 with nine runs scored and 11 RBIs. Those are the two most experienced bats. Santos, Tunt, Schmidt and Ramos all logged varsity innings on the mound last year as well and accounted for a combined seven wins.

Coach: Jason VanPelt

Last year’s record: 18-17 overall, 12-2 (second) Kishwaukee River Conference

Top returning players: Braden Behringer, sr., P/IF; Nick Michalek, sr., P/IF; Jeffrey Ashley, sr., C; Griffin Somlock, sr. P/OF; Nolan Oros, sr., P/OF; Brody Cole, sr., P/IF; Chase Clark, jr., P/IF; Cash White, jr., P/IF; Anthony Wade, jr., P/IF; Clayton Anderson, jr., P/IF; Arlo Budd, jr., P/OF; Waylon Michael, jr., OF

Worth noting: The Indians return all but two players from last year’s team. Leading the way is 2025 Record Newspapers Player of the Year Behringer, who posted a 6-1 record with a 2.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts and batted .410 with a .520 on-base percentage, with nine doubles, three triples, two homers and 40 RBIs. Michalek (.307 with a .457 on-base percentage and two doubles, two triples and 39 runs scored; on the mound a 6-2 record with a 3.52 ERA and 60 strikeouts.) and Ashley (.400 with a .592 on-base percentage with four doubles and three triples, scoring 57 runs) are also returning first-team all-conference selections. The Indians also anticipate the return of Clark, who started as a freshman two years ago but was limited last year due to injury.

“All of our players saw good time last year and look to compete and contribute on the field this season,” VanPelt said.

Coach: Tom Cerven

Last year’s record: 16-17-1 overall, 9-6 (third) in Southwest Prairie West

Top returning players: Jailen Veliz, sr., IF; Kal Arntzen, sr., OF; Bryce Baxa, so, C; Ryder Fisher, sr., P; Justin Giese, sr., IF; Kamden Muell, sr., IF/P; Frankie Pavlik, sr., IF/P; Gabe Sanders, sr., P

Top new players: Gavin Geegan, jr., OF; Jackson Knickerbocker, jr., P; Owen Middleton, jr., OF; Robbie Mueller, jr., IF; Gavin Shmizu, so., P

Worth noting: The Foxes return nine starters in a senior-heavy group. Lewis commit Veliz missed the last third of the season with a knee injury, but batted .328 in 20 games with a .984 OPS, five doubles, three triples, 10 RBIs, 16 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. Aurora commit Arntzen hit .287 with a .434 on-base percentage and .916 OPS, with eight doubles, three homers, 25 runs scored and 20 RBIs. Kishwaukee commit Giese batted .386 with a .908 OPS, with four doubles, one triple, 13 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Ten players are committed to play collegiately.

“If we stay healthy, we should be able to compete with just about anyone,” Cerven said. “We are very senior-heavy with good young talent to add to the mix.”

Coach: Sean Bieterman

Last year’s record: 16-12 overall, lost in regional final

Key players: Austin Vugteveen, sr., OF/P; Tyler Gleason, sr., OF; Max Devorak, sr., P; Casey Bieterman, sr., OF; Phoenix Oliver, jr., P/IF; Isaac McCoy, jr., IF; Hayden Garrity, jr., IF; Logan Stuck, jr., OF/P; Caleb Fulkerson, jr., C

Worth noting: Last year’s 16 wins were the most for the program since it started in 2021, and Bieterman has high hopes for this spring.

“We return a strong core of players,” Bieterman said. “Team should contend for a strong postseason. Strong pitching and defense should set the tone.”