Yorkville adopts fines for Sunday construction violators

(file photo) The city of Yorkville approved fines for violators of the city's prohibition on construction on Sundays. Residents have been voicing concerns after serval subdivision home builders have violated the rule in recent weeks. (Lucas Robinson)

Residents of Yorkville will get some relief from noise on Sundays going forward.

The city has adopted a noise ordinance banning subdivision, commercial and industrial construction activity on Sundays.

While that practice was already urged by the city, City Council took the extra step enabling fines and ticketing after several residents in the Whispering Meadows subdivision voiced concerns about frequent Sunday construction on new homes.

Alderman Matt Marek, a resident of Whispering Meadows, said construction has occurred the last five Sundays in the subdivision.

During the March 10 City Council meeting, Marek told residents, especially those in Whispering Meadows, to make violations known.

“We do encourage you to continue to reach out to me or the police,” Marek said during the meeting.

City Administrator Bart Olson said the city has always communicated with home builders about the prohibition on Sunday construction, and that builders have complied for the most part.

“We’ve had some home building activity occurring in different subdivisions around town on Sundays, which has disrupted some neighbors,” Olson said during the meeting.

The city also negotiates into contracts for city work, public improvements and subdivision construction that no Sunday work is allowed, according to city documents.

Olson said while the ordinance enables the city to fine and ticket for disruptive construction on Sundays, it does not prohibit residential homeowners from making a little noise.

“We have given a carve-out for residential occupied homes, so if you need to redo your roof or build a deck, you’ve allowed to construction on Sundays within reason,” Olson said.

Work done on Sundays still needs to be in compliance with the sound level limits established within the city’s noise ordinance standards. Permits may be necessary for certain construction projects, according to city documents.

The Saturday and workday construction rules remain unchanged by the new ordinance.