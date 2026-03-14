Montgomery sets date for budget hearing

Montgomery's Village Hall, located at 200 N. River St. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

A public hearing on the annual village of Montgomery budget for the fiscal year beginning May 1, and ending April 30, 2027 has been scheduled.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on March 23 at Village Hall, 200 N. River St.

The village projects taking in $7.8 million in sales tax, which represents its largest revenue stream at 47%, the village said.

Since 2021, the village’s sales tax revenue has increased by $2.3 million, or 44%, and this increase was due to positive economic development over the last five years, according to Finance Director Chris Minick.

The Village Board on March 23 will review and discuss the capital and special revenue funds, as well as the water fund for fiscal year 2027.

The fiscal year 2027 budget includes infrastructure improvements, police vehicle replacements, an additional police pfficer, water main replacements, and the maintenance of many resident programs such as free curbside leaf collection, concerts in the park, and other community events, the village said.

The Village Board will be presented with the draft budget for final review and adoption on April 13, the village said.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for review online at montgomeryil.org, or a hard copy is available at Village Hall during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In addition, any person desiring to appear at the public hearing and present to the village board may contact Deputy Village Clerk Cindy Pantoja at 331-212-9003.

For more information, visit montgomeryil.org or the Village’s social media pages.