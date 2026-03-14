Kendall County gets rating upgrade from Moody’s

Kendall County has received a ratings upgrade to Aaa from Moody’s Ratings, its highest possible rating.

This upgrade reflects the county’s strong financial management and growing economic base, the county said in a news release.

In making the ratings upgrade, Moody’s recognizes Kendall County’s “strong reserves, modest debt levels, and continued economic growth within the greater Chicagoland region,” the county said in the release.

The county’s financial strength is demonstrated by high liquidity levels and a strong available fund balance relative to revenues, the release said.

“This top-tier credit rating reflects Kendall County’s long-standing commitment to responsible financial management,” Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said in the news release. “It is a testament to the work of our County Board, Finance Department and Treasurer who prioritize fiscal discipline while continuing to invest in services and infrastructure that support the residents.”

In the same announcement, Moody’s upgraded the rating of the Kendall County Forest Preserve District’s General Obligation Limited Tax (GOLT) debt from Aa3 to Aaa, placing it at the highest rating level.

An Aaa rating is the highest rating offered by Moody’s, indicating the lowest credit risk and the strongest ability to meet financial obligations.

The designation results in lower borrowing costs for the county, helping reduce the amount of taxpayer dollars spent on interest if the County were to issue debt to fund future infrastructure and capital projects, the county said in the release.