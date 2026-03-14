Earthmover Credit Union names new VP of marketing and development

Marisa Medgyesi has been named vice president of marketing and business development at Earthmover Credit Union. (Photo provided by Earthmover Credit Union)

Marisa Medgyesi was recently promoted to vice president of marketing and business development at Earthmover Credit Union.

Medgyesi has a long history of growing meaningful partnerships, initiating unique marketing campaigns and promoting the credit union movement, the credit union said in a news release.

Medgyesi holds a degree in organizational management from Northern Illinois University.

Her “extensive credit union knowledge” comes directly from her experience working with members in different roles, the release said.

Medgyesi joined ECU over 20 years ago as a loan officer before becoming branch manager at the former Sandwich location. She spent nearly a decade as business development manager, cultivating relationships in the community.

She most recently served as director of marketing and business development, where she managed communication and community building.

“This year, I’m excited about leading two projects that truly reflect who we are as a credit union. Refreshing our youth accounts to engage members early and make saving easy and accessible. We want to build long lasting healthy financial habits,” said Medgyesi. “Two, we want to launch a legacy member initiative to recognize and thank those who have chosen us as their primary financial institution over the years.”

ECU is a not-for-profit full-service banking institution that has been serving its members for over 60 years. Membership is available to anyone living or working in one of the following counties: Kendall, Kane, DuPage, Will, LaSalle, DeKalb and Grundy.