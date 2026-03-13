Yorkville woman charged in fatal 2025 crash that killed pedestrian

Edith Graff, 74, of Yorkville (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Yorkville woman has been charged with several felonies in connection to a 2025 traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Edith Graff, 74, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, a felony for aggravated reckless driving, and a felony for reckless conduct.

Graff turned herself in on March 13, according to a release by the Yorkville Police Department.

The crash occurred around 4:28 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2025, in the area of Illinois Route 71 and Walsh Drive.

An investigation by the Yorkville Police Department indicated that Graff’s vehicle crossed the white line and struck a pedestrian walking in the area.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Graff was allegedly using a cell phone at the time of the crash and a toxicology report also indicated the presence of alcohol in her system, according to Yorkville police.

“These factors are believed to have contributed to the crash,” the police said in the release.

The police department extended its “deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of all who were affected.”