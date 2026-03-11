Oswego East’s Desiree Merritt drives as Benet’s Ava Thomas (right) defends during the Class 4A Benet Regional final on February 19, 2026 at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Here is the 2025-26 Record Newspapers all-area girls basketball team.

First Team

Oswego senior Kendall Grant (Photo provided by Oswego Athletic)

Kendall Grant, Oswego, senior: Four-year varsity player finished her career with 1,292 points. Averaged 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this season. All-conference pick in basketball and golf will play both sports at North Central College.

Yorkville senior Macie Jones (Photo provided by Yorkville Athletics )

Macie Jones, Yorkville, senior: Three-year varsity player averaged 7.7 points and team-high 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 deflections and 1.6 steals per game. Shot 92.6% from the free-throw line and 41.8% from the field.

Oswego East senior Aubrey Lamberti (Photo provided by Oswego East Athletics )

Aubrey Lamberti, Oswego East, senior: Four-year varsity starter became Oswego East’s all-time leading scorer this season with 1,483 points. Lamberti this season averaged 16.7 points (17.2 in conference games), 7.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.5 steals. Shot 51% from the field, 43% from the 3-point line and 81% from the free-throw line. Committed to Illinois Wesleyan.

Oswego East senior Desiree Merritt (Photo provided by Oswego East Athletics )

Desiree Merritt, Oswego East, senior: Four-year varsity player finished her career with second-most points in program history. Merritt, who will play collegiately at St. Francis University in Joliet, averaged 15.7 points (18.7 in conference games), 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. Shot 44% from the field, 33% from the 3-point line and 81% from the free-throw line.

Yorkville Christian senior Payton Wallin (Photo provided by Payton Wallin )

Payton Wallin, Yorkville Christian, senior: Hope College commit led Mustangs to program’s first regional title as junior and finished her career with 1,305 points. Wallin this season averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4.4 deflections, 3 steals and 1.4 blocks. Shot 42% on 2-point field goals, 37% on 3-point field goals nad 78% at the free-throw line.

Second Team

Peyton Johnson, Oswego, senior

Jadyn Long, Plano, senior

Tessa New, Parkview Christian, sophomore

Rhen. Staudacher, Parkview Christian, freshman

Nicole Warbinski, Oswego East, senior

Honorable Mention

Alayla Harris, Sandwich, junior; Ja’liya Shepard, Oswego East, junior