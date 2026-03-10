Sandwich junior Cooper Corder is the Record Newspapers Boys Wrestler of the Year

Cooper Corder of Sandwich celebrates winning the Class 1A 150-pound title at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Cooper Corder contemplated the prospect of winning a state championship since he first walked into Sandwich High School’s doors as a freshman.

He’s got it now.

And yet, Corder remains far from content.

The Sandwich junior, already a two-time medalist, took the next step last month. Beating Unity Christian’s Clinton VerHeecke in a 10-9 decision in the Class 1A 150-pound title match at Champaign’s State Farm Center last month, Corder won his first state championship.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I have had this thought in my head since freshman year. Freshman year I had injuries, sophomore year sickness. To finally get it done, it sure feels good.

“It’s nice, I am definitely happy but not satisfied yet. Super happy to have the opportunities. This state title is a stepping stone to bigger and better things I want to do. Super excited about my offseason and I still have my senior year.

“Still got one more to get.”

Corder, who capped off a 43-1 season with Sandwich wrestling’s first state championship since 2012 and also won his 100th career match this season, is the Record Newspapers Wrestler of the Year.

In the victory over VerHeecke, Corder avenged his only loss of the season.

That previous match, at the Prairie Central Invite in January, Corder led in the third period but was pinned with 55 seconds left.

Not only that he lost, but how he wrestled, stuck with Corder.

“That first match I was super reserved. I was not wrestling like my true self,” Corder said. “After a couple weeks getting in the room and talking to people, my realization was I am going to go out there and wrestle like myself.

“For me, I like to go out there and put on a show, wrestling my style. The biggest switch-up was trusting my training and trusting what I do, dictating the match.”

Corder in the moments after the 10-9 victory showed the kind of respect he holds for a fellow competitor, and also his character.

Before getting his hand raised as a state champion, Corder took time to embrace his opponent and share a spiritual moment.

“I am so deeply rooted in my faith; I constantly pray and just appreciate the moments that I got – not every day is promised," Corder said. “It’s awesome to go out and compete, not only cool to win a state title but to put on a show for the people in the stands.

“For him to go out and give a good match, it really is a blessing to be able to compete, I wanted to pray with him, wish him a good college carer. It’s not the end of the road for him.”

Corder appreciated the opportunity to win a state championship, not only for himself but the community.

“Sandwich in general, there is a strong foundation for kids growing up. Super happy that I’m able to do things,” Corder said. “In this town everybody knows everybody, and celebrations are things we try our best to do. It’s super fun to compete and represent the town I grew up on. Thankful that me doing this can get a good path for kids growing up.”

Corder, who took fourth in the state as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore, said his biggest growth was just the training, keeping his routine going.

“I think a lot of kids struggle to stay focused during the offseason and struggle to keep going during the summer and fall,” he said. “I think that’s where I shine the most and get the most out of what I do, and it opens up opportunities. It’s going to be a lifestyle going forward. I’m excited to live it out and really get after it.”

Corder just remains focused on getting 1% better every day. It’s a mindset that made him the state champion that he is today.

“I have never thought that I couldn’t do it. Ever since I started, I had a belief in myself that I can constantly get better,” he said. “Eventually the goals will come in play. I never had a thought that I couldn’t accomplish it. I’m constantly working the fight, and I feel this isn’t the end of it. This state title has given me some good reassurance that my training is everything.”