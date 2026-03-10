Oswego School District 308 not planning to eliminate all interventionist positions

Oswego School District 308 officials say online claims that the school district plans to eliminate all interventionist positions are not true.

“While the district is currently reviewing staffing structures for the upcoming school year, this does not include a full elimination of all interventionist positions,” the district states on its website. “Instead, the district is exploring consolidation of positions and roles as part of a broader effort to address significant financial challenges.”

An interventionist is an educator specialized in providing academic or behavioral support.

Officials said the district’s goal is to ensure that students who need additional academic support will continue to receive it.

“Importantly, the district remains fully committed to preserving all required supports and services for our special education programs and ensuring students receive the assistance they need to succeed,” they said.

The district is facing an $8 million reduction in state funding along with additional financial pressures including rising utility costs, increased benefits costs and a growing amount of unpaid student fees.

“Like many neighboring districts, we are being forced to carefully evaluate staffing in order to maintain financial stability,” the district states. “We will continue and enhance additional cost-saving measures that have been implemented over the past two years, including expanded competitive bidding for purchases and services, discontinued use of tax anticipation warrants and increased application for grant funding.”

District leadership is working directly with school administrators to determine how student support services will continue to be delivered following any reduction in staff.

“Our focus remains on minimizing staff reductions whenever possible while continuing to support student learning,” officials said. “The recent announcement of significant staff reductions by many area districts is evidence that this issue is not isolated here. We intend to minimize the staffing through other cost-cutting measures.”