Book sale part of March programs at Plano Library

The Friends of the Plano Library Book Sale will be held Saturday, March 21 through Saturday, March 28.

The sale will be held in the Meeting Room during regular library hours. Bargain prices on used books and more. All items will be sold for $4 per bag beginning March 23. We’ll have many free items available after the sale ends.

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs call 630-552-2009.

Writers Group

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 and March 26

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Crafts to Go – Painted Ceramic Owls

Saturday

Free, take home craft kits available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Technology Help Desk

12 to 1 p.m. March 10

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Steve Goodwin. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 14

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette - Hummingbird Impressions

6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 16

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. $15.00 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Sen. Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours

12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17

A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Classes - Spring Quilt Block Card

6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17

You’ll make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Wednesday Book Club

3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 18

“Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn will be discussed. The book for April will be “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Plot Twisters Book Club

7 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 24

If you love a good thriller, this book club is for you. For adults. Registration is required. Space is limited. Books can be picked up at the Checkout Desk.

Crafts to Go - Watercolor Bookmarks

Saturday, April 4

Free, take home craft kits available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m. every Monday.

Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Thursday via Zoom

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Create Art with Petite Palette

Thursday

Ages 6 - 10, Toadstool, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Ages 10 - 18, Walk in the Park, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. For independent children, without an adult. Registration for each program is separate. Call 630-552-2025 to register. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

What is Sound?

March 9

Ages 6-8: 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Ages 9-12: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Join us for a hands-on workshop as we explore the science of flight by designing and testing a simple paper helicopter in our hands-on wind tunnel. Then let your creativity soar as you use a variety of materials to engineer your own flying inventions and watch them lift, spin or glide in real time. This exciting blend of experimentation and imagination helps kids explore how things fly while building STEM skills. For independent children ages 6 to 12, without an adult. Registration required.

Pizza & Pages

March 10

5 to 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza. Registration required.

Rhyme Time Wednesdays:

March 11

10:30 to 11 a.m., or 6 to 6:30 p.m.

This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. For children birth to 36 months, accompanied by an adult. Registration required.

Making Music

10:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday, March 26

Join music teacher Jessica Ortega in this fun class that includes singing, movement, and playing musical instruments. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. Registration required.

Spring into Storytime

10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 30

Let’s bring the magic of spring to life through stories, songs, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. For independent children ages 3-5, without an adult. Registration required.

Storm the Castle with SciTech

5 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 31

Participants will dive into the world of catapults, discovering the physics behind force, tension, and trajectory. After learning how these medieval machines worked, they’ll build their own catapult to see how far they can launch projectiles in a castle-themed challenge. For independent children ages 6-12, without an adult. Registration required.