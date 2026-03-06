Chicago Bears present Oswego East’s flag football quarterback with community award

Gustavo Silva, director of football development for the Chicago Bears, presents Oswego East High School junior Danielle Stone with the Chicago Bears Community High School All-Star Award during a ceremony at the school on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego East High School junior and girls flag football player Danielle Stone has proven herself on and off the field.

As the team’s quarterback, she led the Wolves last year to a 15-5 record, 5-0 in conference to win the Southwest Prairie championship and also won the program’s first regional championship.

Stone also is a softball player and is actively involved in the community.

Stone was recognized for all of her achievements as a Chicago Bears Community High School All-Star during a ceremony at the school on March 4.

“Danielle’s recognition as a Chicago Bears Community High School All-Star reflects the values we strive to cultivate in all of our students,” District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said.

“Her leadership, character, and commitment to making a positive difference make our entire SD 308 community proud,” he said.

The award recognizes high school football players and high school flag football players who make a positive impact in their community and school.

Stone serves as a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is involved in the nonprofit organization Feed My Starving Children.

“She is a leader and a mentor and a tutor,” Gustavo Silva, director of football development for the Chicago Bears, said during the ceremony. “She is an asset to the community.”

Oswego East High School Junior Danielle Stone, center, stands with her fellow girls flag football players after being presented with the Chicago Bears Community High School All-Star Award at the school on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

She will receive a custom football award, a Chicago Bears swag bag and $500 donation to a nonprofit organization of her choosing. Stone said she plans to donate the money to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which offers cancer treatments for children.

“I think it’s really important that kids who are battling cancer can have hope and know that they’re not alone in their fight,” Stone said. “I feel like they can battle cancer and feel stronger together.”

In May 2025, Oswego School Board members unanimously approved adding girls flag football in the fall at the varsity and junior varsity level. Girls flag football is offered at both Oswego High School and Oswego East High School.

“Football is my favorite sport to watch,” Stone said. “It’s cool playing it as well. I just love the team chemistry.”

The Illinois High School Association introduced girls flag football as an IHSA State Series starting in the 2024-25 school year.

Silva said it was the Bears’ goal to get girls flag football sanctioned as a IHSA sport.

“The Chicago Bears love girls flag football,” Silva said. “We started girls flag football back in 2021.”

Prior to girls flag football being named an IHSA sanctioned sport, Stone was part of Oswego East’s club flag football team as a sophomore.

“The Bears have done an amazing job supporting the growth of girls flag football,” Oswego East Girls Flag Football Head Coach Ryan Clifford said. “We’re so grateful for all they do for this sport.”

He said he is proud of how far the team has come in such a short period of time.

“There’s no way I would have ever imagined the Chicago Bears recognizing one of our athletes in the first year as a program,” Clifford said. “Once you get to know this student athlete, it makes sense.”