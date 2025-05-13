Oswego D308 Board approves adding girls flag football as IHSA sport

(File photo) West Aurora’s Sarahi Carlos runs with the ball as Yorkville’s Bella Esquivel goes for her flag during a flag football game. Oswego is is joining neighboring Yorkville and will offer flag football next year. (Sandy Bressner)

Oswego School District 308 is joining other school districts across the state in offering girls flag football as a Illinois High School Association sanctioned sport.

At the May 12 Oswego School Board meeting, board members unanimously approved adding girls flag football in the fall at the varsity and junior varsity level.

“I’m so happy with this proposal,” board member Amy Murillo said. “It feels like we are going to have opportunities for more students. And I think it’s just a good testament to what a community board does in partnering with the district to figure out what the best options are.”

Girls flag football will be offered at both Oswego High School and Oswego East High School.

“We have the interest at both schools,” Dan Arntzen, the district’s executive director of athletics, said in addressing Oswego school board members at their April 7 board meeting. “This is a growing sport.”

Arntzen is also the athletic director for Oswego High School.

The Illinois High School Association introduced girls flag football as an IHSA State Series starting in the 2024-25 school year.

Other schools in District 308’s conference offer girls flag football. Oswego High School and Oswego East High School had girls flag football club teams last fall.

A student interest survey showed 242 girls in grades 8-11 are interested in girls flag football.

“I believe the IHSA is anticipating over 250 schools having girls flag football teams register for the State Series next year, which is up from about 160 I think that we had this past fall,” Oswego East High School Athletic Director Tony Millard had previously told School Board members. “So about 100 more schools are looking to offer girls flag football for next year.”

In April 2024, District 308 board members voted unanimously to add girls wrestling as an IHSA sport starting in the 2024-25 school year. That decision followed on the heels of a vote to add boys and girls lacrosse as an ISHA sport starting in the 2024-25 school year.