521 meals served in one evening sets record for Yorkville Knights fish fry

(file photo) Pictured, the Knights of Columbus council from Yorkville received its international organization's top award, the Star Award, in-part for their dedication to community service.

With 521 meals served in one evening, a new record was set for the Yorkville Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry events.

The organization hosts the communal meals every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 9054 E. Veterans Pkwy., in Yorkville.

Mike Pfeiffer, the current Grand Knight of the organization, was proud of the organization serving so many meals to the community. The group set its personal best during the Feb. 27 fish fry event.

The proceeds from the dinners fund the organization and local veterans.

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus hosts a Lenten Fish Fry event every Friday during Lent at the American Legion Hall in Yorkville.

Each buffet is an all-you-can-eat event, featuring fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp, chicken fingers, french fries, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, rolls and butter.

Each meal costs $20 per person, $18 for seniors and veterans. For children ages 6-12 meals are $12. Meals are free for children ages 5 and under. Carry out meals are available for $20.

The American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the Lady Knights are hosting bake sales at each event and each buffet will feature raffles.

The Knights of Columbus was recently honored by the city for the volunteer and charitable work its members do for the community.

Fore more information, go to the Yorkville Knights of Columbus website, kofcyorkville.org.

Read more about the Yorkville American Legion by visiting, yorkvillelegion.com.