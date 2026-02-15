Yorkville American Legion and the Knights of Columbus honored by the city

Jeff Sanders (far right), post commander for the Yorkville American Legion, presented plaques of appreciation to Tim Evans (second left), Yorkville's superintendent of parks Scott Sleezer (not pictured), and Superintendent of Recreation Shay Remus (second right) on Feb. 10,2026. (Joey Weslo)

The city of Yorkville took a moment to show appreciation to the Yorkville American Legion and the Knights of Columbus for the volunteer work both organizations do throughout the community.

Tim Evans, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation, presented the Yorkville American Legion with a big check for $3,000 and a $1,500 check to the Knights of Columbus.

Mayor John Purcell and the City Council applauded both organizations during the Feb. 10 meeting.

“We work very closely with both organizations throughout the year, they’re great partners with both the parks and rec department and with the city,” Evans said during the meeting.

Evans said he was proud to present the Knights of Columbus with a check for “all they’ve done this year.”

“(They) volunteer at numerous events throughout the year, you’ll see them pouring beer at many of our special events, as well as playing a huge role in our holiday celebration race,” Evans said. “They help us raise funds for all kinds of things we do throughout the city.”

Likewise, Evans said the work the Yorkville American Legion does throughout town helps strengthen the ties of the community.

“We work with them on their Memorial Day ceremony and we collaborate on the Flags of Valor that you see for Veterans Day,” Evans said. “This year we were able to collect (proceeds) for all the great things they do for veterans here in Yorkville.”

After collecting the checks, Jeff Sanders, post commander for the Yorkville American Legion, showed the organization’s own gratitude toward the city by presenting plaques of appreciation to Evans, superintendent of parks Scott Sleezer, and superintendent of recreation Shay Remus.

“They have worked well with us for so many years, we appreciate all they do for us,” Sanders said during the meeting. “We cannot do half the things we do without the efforts of the effort of these guys. We appreciate all the support we get from the city.”

Lenten Fish Fry

Each year the Knights of Columbus and the Yorkville American Legion host a Lenten Fish Fry every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7 pm at the American Legion Hall, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

Each buffet is an all-you-can-eat event, featuring fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp, chicken fingers, french fries, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, rolls and butter, said Jim Zbella, Grand Knight of the Yorkville Knights of Columbus.

“Stop by for a delicious buffet and support your local veterans and Knights of Columbus,” Zbella said.

Each meal costs $15 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 6 to 12, and ages 5 and younger eat for free. Carry-outs cost $16 a plate.

The American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the Lady Knights are hosting bake sales at each event and each buffet will feature raffles, Zbella said.

You can learn more about the Yorkville Knights of Columbus by visiting, kofcyorkville.org/.

Read more about the Yorkville American Legion by visiting, yorkvillelegion.com/.