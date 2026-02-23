Sandwich Park District gets ready for annual spring gardening workshop

The free Sandwich Park District spring gardening workshop is open to experienced gardeners and beginners interested in learning about horticulture and spring gardening. (Scott Anderson)

The Sandwich Park District will host its 18th annual spring gardening workshop on Saturday, March 28.

The free workshop, held at at the David A. Francis Community Center, 1001 N. Latham St., is open to experienced gardeners and beginners interested in learning about horticulture and spring gardening.

The Sandwich Park District has offered this community program annually (except 2020) to help gardeners improve their knowledge and encourage first-time gardeners.

Sandwich Park District Office, 1001 North Latham Street, Sandwich (Shea Lazansky)

This year’s workshop features the followng three speakers beginning at 8:30 a.m.:

Selecting, planting and caring for trees

Tyler Perkins, Winding Creek Nursery and Garden Center, will discuss shade tree options for homeowners, including recommendations for various sites and planting tips.

The presentation will cover tree sizes (small, medium, large), forms (potted or balled in burlap), and the benefits trees provide to homeowners and the community ecosystem.

Common Midwest Weeds

Richard Hentschel, retired Horticulture Educator, University of Illinois Extension, will go over learning to identify different weed types — grassy or broadleaf, annual, biennial, or perennial — and the best treatment methods and timing for control.

Success with vegetable gardening

Steve Wolf, a master gardener with the Kendall County Extension and more than 50 years of gardening experience, will cover vegetable gardening basics from winter planning through spring planting and summer and fall harvesting.

The session is suitable for both new and experienced gardeners.

If you go

There is still no admission charge for the spring gardening workshop event.

Walk-ins are welcome if space is available after pre-registered guests are seated. Register in advance at www.sandwichparkdistrict.org or call 815-786-8044.

The doors will open at 8 a.m. with concessions available for purchase at that time.

The program will conclude at 12:30 pm. when the names of the winners of the door prizes for the day will be drawn.

Consider joining in the Go Green on Saturday, March 28, to help make your home and our communities more beautiful and more environmentally friendly.