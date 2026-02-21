Learn how to save money with Grow Your Own Groceries gardening series

University of Illinois Extension is launching Grow Your Own Groceries, a new gardening program series for both novice and experienced gardeners. (photo provided)

Growing affordable, fresh produce at home appeals to many people, but can feel out of reach due to a lack of experience, uncertainty about what to plant, or limited time to learn.

University of Illinois Extension is launching Grow Your Own Groceries, a new gardening program series for both novice and experienced gardeners.

Illinois Extension is launching a flexible vegetable gardening webinar series to help gardeners of all levels save money and grow produce successfully.

Led by Nancy Kuhajda and Holly Froning, the crop-by-crop series allows participants to join live via Zoom or watch recordings later.

Sessions are held on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, March 16 through May 4.

Each session covers a group of vegetables with similar growing needs and includes instruction from seed selection through harvest, storage, and preservation.

Schedule:

Cost: $5 per session (includes seed packets, educational materials, and webinar access)

Register: Visit go.illinois.edu/grow-groceries

Accommodations: Contact Nancy Kuhajda at kuhajda@illinois.edu or 815-727-9296. Early requests are strongly encouraged.

“Growing your own food can be incredibly rewarding,” Illinois Extension horticulture educator Nancy Kuhajda said in a news release. “There’s so much more than just tossing seeds into the soil. This program series helps gardeners learn how to have fun and grow food.”