Learn how to save money with Grow Your Own Groceries gardening series

Choose from a variety of free seeds, including vegetables, flowers, herbs, and native plants, at the 2022 Kendall County Master Gardener Seed Swap on Feb. 5. Learn more or save your spot to shop for free at go.illinois.edu/2022KendallSeedSwap.

University of Illinois Extension is launching Grow Your Own Groceries, a new gardening program series for both novice and experienced gardeners.  (photo provided)

By Marcus Jackson

Growing affordable, fresh produce at home appeals to many people, but can feel out of reach due to a lack of experience, uncertainty about what to plant, or limited time to learn.

University of Illinois Extension is launching Grow Your Own Groceries, a new gardening program series for both novice and experienced gardeners.

Illinois Extension is launching a flexible vegetable gardening webinar series to help gardeners of all levels save money and grow produce successfully.

Led by Nancy Kuhajda and Holly Froning, the crop-by-crop series allows participants to join live via Zoom or watch recordings later.

Sessions are held on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, March 16 through May 4.

Each session covers a group of vegetables with similar growing needs and includes instruction from seed selection through harvest, storage, and preservation.

Schedule:

Cost: $5 per session (includes seed packets, educational materials, and webinar access)

Register: Visit go.illinois.edu/grow-groceries

Accommodations: Contact Nancy Kuhajda at kuhajda@illinois.edu or 815-727-9296. Early requests are strongly encouraged.

“Growing your own food can be incredibly rewarding,” Illinois Extension horticulture educator Nancy Kuhajda said in a news release. “There’s so much more than just tossing seeds into the soil. This program series helps gardeners learn how to have fun and grow food.”

