Learn how to save money with Grow Your Own Groceries gardening series

Growing affordable, fresh produce at home appeals to many people, but can feel out of reach due to a lack of experience, uncertainty about what to plant, or limited time to learn.
University of Illinois Extension is launching Grow Your Own Groceries, a new gardening program series for both novice and experienced gardeners.
Illinois Extension is launching a flexible vegetable gardening webinar series to help gardeners of all levels save money and grow produce successfully.
Led by Nancy Kuhajda and Holly Froning, the crop-by-crop series allows participants to join live via Zoom or watch recordings later.
Sessions are held on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, March 16 through May 4.
Each session covers a group of vegetables with similar growing needs and includes instruction from seed selection through harvest, storage, and preservation.
Schedule:
- Tomatoes and Peppers | March 16
- The Greens: Lettuces, Spinach, Cabbages and more | March 23
- Broccoli, Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts and more | March 30
- Root Crops: Carrots, Radishes, Beets, Potatoes and Onions | April 6
- Peas, Beans, and Cucumbers | April 13
- Zucchini, Summer Squash, and Herbs | April 20
- Pumpkins and Winter Squash | April 27
- Melons and Gourds | May 4
Cost: $5 per session (includes seed packets, educational materials, and webinar access)
Register: Visit go.illinois.edu/grow-groceries
Accommodations: Contact Nancy Kuhajda at kuhajda@illinois.edu or 815-727-9296. Early requests are strongly encouraged.
“Growing your own food can be incredibly rewarding,” Illinois Extension horticulture educator Nancy Kuhajda said in a news release. “There’s so much more than just tossing seeds into the soil. This program series helps gardeners learn how to have fun and grow food.”