University of Illinois Extension’s spring garden seminars offer learning and community connection

Master Gardener gives resources to children at a Lake County plant sale. (Photo Provided By Lake County Master Gardener volunteer Mary Zorc.)

Gardening is an ever-evolving journey, and each growing season brings fresh experiences and strategies for both new and veteran gardeners.

This spring, learn more gardening techniques and grow skills. Register now for selected sessions offered by the University of Illinois Extension gardening events across the state.

These spring garden seminars and workshops go beyond deepening your knowledge; they cultivate relationships.

Gardeners come together and learn to identify plants of concern and preserve specimens for community science, pick up new plants from their garden wish list, explore hydroponic system benefits, attend stewardship days for hands-on opportunities to maintain pollinator habitat, and more.

“The Rend Lake Pollinator Garden Stewardship Days inspire visitors to create pollinator-friendly habitats at home. The goal is for visitors to leave with a deeper appreciation for pollinators and practical ideas they can use to create welcoming habitats at home,” Horticulture Educator Kimberly Rohling said in a news release.

Attendees will learn expert tips on attracting hummingbirds, growing fruit trees, and creating soil blocks to reduce transplant shock. The event includes garden walks, plant sales, artisan markets, and hands-on educational activities.

Last year’s Gardenfest welcomed 143 attendees.

Illinois Extension staff offer gardening education throughout the state. Volunteers can join the Master Gardener program to share horticulture knowledge in their communities.

For expert gardening information and answers to specific questions, contact your local Illinois Extension office.