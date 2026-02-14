Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Kendall County Now

Plano, Sandwich, Yorkville Christian boys basketball all win: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Plano logo

Plano logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Plano 73, Harvard 37

Kevin Martinez scored 17 points and Jayden Zepeda chipped in with 12 for Plano (17-12, 9-4 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Sandwich 56, Woodstock North 46

Nick Michalek had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, Brady Behringer 14 points and seven rebounds and Griffin Somlock scored 11 points for Sandwich (10-19, 5-8 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Yorkville Christian 76, University of Chicago Lab 30

Jayden Alford scored 16 points and Tray Alford had 15 for the Mustangs (17-10).

Kendall CountyKendall County Front HeadlinesPlano PrepsSandwich Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.