Plano, Sandwich, Yorkville Christian boys basketball all win: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Plano 73, Harvard 37

Kevin Martinez scored 17 points and Jayden Zepeda chipped in with 12 for Plano (17-12, 9-4 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Sandwich 56, Woodstock North 46

Nick Michalek had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, Brady Behringer 14 points and seven rebounds and Griffin Somlock scored 11 points for Sandwich (10-19, 5-8 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Yorkville Christian 76, University of Chicago Lab 30

Jayden Alford scored 16 points and Tray Alford had 15 for the Mustangs (17-10).