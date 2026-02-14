Ethan Vahl, Oswego beat Oswego East in OT again, sweep crosstown series for first time in 10 years

Oswego's Ethan Vahl (3) puts up a shot during their basketball game between Oswego at Oswego East, Feb 13, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Ethan Vahl ran the gamut of emotional highs and lows during Friday’s Oswego crosstown game.

Oswego’s sophomore guard was called for a technical foul for talking to the Oswego East student section after hitting his first shot.

He hit the kind of shot a kid growing up in Oswego dreams of, what appeared to be the game-winner in the final minute of regulation, a whirling runner around and over two defenders. The euphoria of that shot didn’t last.

Oswego East’s Alton Bullock hit a stunning 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime.

“We have been through this multiple times, and I’ve been through it a lot of times in my life,” Vahl said. “It’s adversity. When it comes down to the wire you have to clutch it out.”

And the Panthers did.

Visiting Oswego never trailed in the extra session, beating Oswego East for the second time in overtime this season, this time 65-58, to sweep the season series for the first time in 10 years.

Ethan Vahl with this shot gives Oswego 50-48 lead, :24.3 left. pic.twitter.com/0OxzMrUcsa — Joshua Welge (@jwelge96) February 14, 2026

Brayden Borrowman’s two free throws in the first possession of overtime gave Oswego the lead for good at 53-51.

Oswego had lost 16 consecutive crosstown games before winning this year’s two thrillers. It was the fourth overtime game Oswego has played this season.

Oswego's Cole Jansons (23) is challenged at the basket by Oswego East's Mason Lockett (23) during their basketball game between Oswego at Oswego East, Feb 13, 2026 in Oswego.

“It was an amazing environment, great to come out my senior year with two wins,” Borrowman said. “We just came together. We’ve been in this situation four times.

“It’s crazy to do this. It’s a senior’s dream.”

Vahl scored 30 points with five rebounds and five assists, Cole Jansons had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Borrowman posted 10 points and seven rebounds for Oswego (21-8, 11-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Dshaun Bolden scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, Jacsen Tucker 13 points and Mason Lockett 12 for Oswego East (18-10, 10-5).

Vahl scored six points and also assisted two Jansons baskets on lobs in overtime.

Oswego trailed 27-21 at halftime and by seven in the third quarter, but tied it 42-42 with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter on two Vahl free throws.

“What we talked about at halftime was we were very stagnant offensively in the first half,” Oswego coach Nick Oraham said. “We had to be more offensively tough to guard, and I thought Ethan took that challenge, got downhill and shared the ball.”

Vahl shot just 8 for 24, but with his perimeter shot not falling was way more aggressive going to the basket for himself and his teammates late. He scored 14 of his 30 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“My shot wasn’t falling. I had to figure out something else to affect the game,” Vahl said. “That’s what I did.”

He sat for five minutes in the first quarter after the early technical.

“It happened. I learned my lesson,” Vahl said. “But it’s also a rivalry game.”

Oswego East's Alton Bullock (32) shoots a three to force the game into overtime during their basketball game between Oswego at Oswego East, Feb 13, 2026 in Oswego.

Oswego did not let the emotions of a jam-packed crosstown crowd affect it at the free-throw line. The Panthers went 19 for 21 at the line, 8 for 8 in overtime.

Borrowman made all four of his attempts.

“I practice free throws a lot,” Borrowman said. “This morning I was in at 5:30 a.m. before school to work on free throws, and it paid off.”

Bullock’s corner 3-pointer in the final seconds, his only basket of the game, came on a full-court scramble after Oswego’s Mariano Velasco had missed the second of two free throws.

“I give our guys a lot of credit, they showed some resilience and didn’t quit,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “I didn’t like how we came out in overtime, first possession turnover. We have to value the ball a lot better. Possessions matter down the stretch. But the kids battled.”

Bolden scored 13 in the first half to stake the Wolves to the six-point halftime lead. Tucker had 10 of his 13 in the second half, with two baskets after Vahl had tied it in the fourth.

The teams ended up close to a wash on the boards, but Oswego got the better of it in the second half.

“I think they killed us in the second half on the glass, we gave up way too many second chances,” Velasquez said. “The second half I felt their defense got to us. We didn’t have an answer for Vahl, we tried mixing defenses up on him scheme-wise, and their guys found him.”

Oswego is 13-1 since its only overtime loss this season, to Brother Rice.

“We’ve seen it before, Plainfield East was a similar game,” Oraham said. “We’ve been in that moment before, and I thought the kids responded. I think it was important that we scored the first points of overtime. It allowed us to breathe in and settle in.”