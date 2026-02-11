Suspect in Oswego murder placed tracking device on victim’s car weeks before killing, court records state

A man charged in the killing of his ex-wife inside her Oswego home had been using a GPS tracking device to monitor her whereabouts, according to court documents.

Ryan Dodd, 44, of Aurora, was arrested on Jan. 29 after Ashley A. Stewart, 41, was found stabbed to death in her home on Valentine Way in Oswego on Jan. 27.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office did a forensic autopsy on Jan. 29 that indicated the victim suffered multiple sharp force injuries, police said.

Dodd has been charged with felony counts of first degree murder, home invasion, armed violence, residential burglary and aggravated stalking.

Court records state that Dodd had a GPS tracking device installed under the rear bumper of Stewart’s 2022 black Ford Expedition.

Police found four separate incidents of surveillance conducted by Dodd starting on Dec. 14 and ending on Jan. 21, according to court records.

Police responded to two calls for service involving Dodd and Stewart. On Dec. 14, there was a “domestic incident” where Dodd showed up at Stewart’s house unannounced, court records state.

“Ryan was spoken to by officers and advised not to return,” court records state. “No report was taken for this incident.”

On Jan. 21, there was a “citizen assist” where Stewart wanted information about an order of protection against Dodd, according to court records.

“Ashley did not make a report,” court records state.

A few weeks before being charged in Stewart’s murder, a judge had ordered Ryan Dodd to pay her $15,000 in per month in emergency temporary child support.

On or about Dec. 19, Dodd was ordered to pay $15,000 per month in emergency temporary child support, according to bankruptcy records.

Dodd and Stewart married in October 2004 in Greenville, Michigan, and had five children together.

As part of a marital settlement, he agreed to pay Stewart $2.2 million over 10 years in the form of a monthly payment in the amount of $18,333.33 per month beginning Sept. 1, 2022, Will County Circuit Court records show.

A caller identifying himself as Stewart’s current husband had initially called police about 1:10 p.m. Jan. 27 after seeing via home surveillance a man run after his wife, Oswego police said.

According to court records, Oswego police detectives on Jan. 28 executed a search warrant on Dodd’s house in Aurora.

“Oswego detectives located a black garbage bag inside of the attached garage containing clothing that matched the suspect in the victim’s video during the murder,” court records state. “Additionally, a large fixed blade knife was seen inside of the garbage bag with shoes,” court records state.

The bag was opened at the Oswego Police Department in an evidence processing bay.

“The bag contained all of the external clothing matching the surveillance video to include socks and undergarments worn,” court records state.

Dodd remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail.