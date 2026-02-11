Kendall County celebrates completion of $9.9 million renovation of government building

Kendall County Treasurer Jill Ferko (left) shows off her new office, part of a $9.9 million renovation of the Kendall County Office Building in downtown Yorkville. There was a dedication for the newly renovated building on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kendall County officials on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a $9.9 million renovation of the Kendall County Office Building in downtown Yorkville.

The newly renovated building also has a new address – 504 S. Main St. The building’s previous address was 111 W. Fox St.

“I’d like to be the first one to officially welcome you to 504 S. Main St.,” Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said to those gathered in the Kendall County board room following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I’ve seen the progress over the last year. We moved out a year ago and now we’re moving back in.”

Kendall County Board members participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently completed $9.9 million renovation of the Kendall County Office Building in downtown Yorkville on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

The building houses the Kendall County Board as well as the treasurer’s office, assessor’s office, administration office, finance office, human resources office, geographic information systems office and the planning, building and zoning office.

The building will continue to serve as the primary location for Kendall County Board meetings.

Offices are set to reopen on Feb. 17. To accommodate the work, offices were temporarily relocated to the Kendall County Courthouse on John Street.

“This building was built 55 years ago, give or take,” Kellogg said. “It served its purpose but it was time. Hopefully this will take us to the next 55 years.”

Improvements include additional offices and meeting rooms, ADA accessibility upgrades, improved public navigation and enhanced employee safety features.

“That was a lot to do in one year,” said Brian DeBolt, chairman of the board’s facilities and technology committee. “Under the leadership of Matt Kellogg and the board, along with Kendall County Administrator Christina Burns and staff, we did it. It’s a we thing. It’s not an I thing.”

An atrium is part of a $9.9 million renovation of the Kendall County Office Building in downtown Yorkville. There was a dedication for the newly renovated building on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

At $9.9 million, the improvements were completed slightly under the $10 million budget for the project. The improvements were paid for from the county’s fiscal 2024 building fund, with the remainder budgeted in the fiscal 2025 building fund.

“It was a very successful project, but it took a lot of people, all in sequence, to make it work,” DeBolt said.

He is happy that the decision was made to make improvements to the building rather than raze it.

“I like to take a building and bring it back to life, if it’s possible and if it’s economically feasible in order to save money for the taxpayers,” DeBolt said. “And I think we accomplished that task.”

The project comes on the back of the construction of a new $9.4 million building for the Kendall County clerk, recorder and election offices. That building, located at 502 S. Main St. next to the Kendall County Office Building, opened in the summer of 2024.

The project was funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. County officials also are looking at building a new facility for Kendall County Animal Control as well making improvements to the Richard A. Randall Public Safety Center and to the Kendall County Courthouse, including adding two new courtrooms.