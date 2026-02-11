Ethan Vahl’s 30 points pace Oswego to 20th win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Oswego 65, Naperville Central 52

Ethan Vahl had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Graham Schwab 11 points and six rebounds, and Mariano Velasco nine points and four assists for Oswego (20-8).

Oswego East 59, Plainfield North 37

Mason Lockett scored 14 points, Dshaun Bolden 12 and Jacsen Tucker 10 for the Wolves (18-9, 10-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Newark 55, IMSA 47

Reggie Chapman had 15 points and five assists, Cody Kulbertz had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Kellen Westerfield posted 12 points and four rebounds as the Norsemen (15-12, 8-0) won to set up a Friday matchup with Hinckley-Big Rock for the Little Ten Conference title.

Johnsburg 63, Plano 35

Kevin Martinez scored eight points and Ethan Taxis six for the Reapers (15-12, 8-4 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Woodstock 55, Sandwich 30

Griffin Somlock scored 14 points for Sandwich (8-19, 4-8 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Girls Basketball

Plainfield North 47, Yorkville 39

Sydney McCabe scored 15 points, Hayden Hodges seven and Adi Phillips six for the Foxes (12-14, 6-8 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Parkview Christian 67, Schaumburg Christian 32

Rhen Staudacher had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Falcons.