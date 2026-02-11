‘A lasting positive impact’- Reds Baseball Academy opens training facility in Yorkville

The Reds Sports Training Facility, LLC celebrated its grand opening in Yorkville on Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Reds Baseball Academy in Yorkville celebrated the grand opening of the new “state-of-the-art” training facility they hope will lead to some grand slams.

The Reds Sports Training Facility, LLC, was joined by athletes, coaches and community members in a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 6.

The new 21,000-square-foot facility, offering comprehensive training and development programs for athletes aged 8U to 18U, is located at 801 Prairie Point Drive.

Owners Bobby Kuntzendorf, Joe Grimaldi, Jason Reger, and Shawn Browning designed the facility to bring “elite baseball training opportunities” to the community.

The chamber called the new facility a “fantastic addition to (the) community and a big win for youth athletics.”

During a city economic development committee, city officials described the new facility as “a game changer” for strengthening roots within the community and empowering youths.

“By equipping young athletes with the skills and resources needed to excel, the facility is poised to have a lasting positive impact on the community,” the Yorkville economic development committee said. “It aims to elevate the performance of both baseball and softball high school teams, fostering both individual and team success.”

The facility is offering public programs like coaching and player clinics, cage and turf rents, and winter programs.

“[It] will not only nurture athletic talent but also instill values of dedication, teamwork and discipline, creating a legacy of excellence for generations to come,” the committee said.

You can learn more about the Reds Baseball Academy by visiting, redsbaseballacademy.com.