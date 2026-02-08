Yorkville Public Library offers diverse adult programs through February

The Yorkville Public Library hosts a variety of book clubs to appeal to different interests and held at various times. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Yorkville Public Library Hours:

• Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curbside service is available for those who prefer not to enter the library. The library will be closed on Feb. 16.

Special Events

Still Afraid of the Dark: An Evening with R.L. Stine

7 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom

Join us for a special Zoom presentation with witty, creepy, and compulsively readable, bestselling author R.L. Stine, who defined horror for a generation of young readers. The generation that grew up with the Goosebumps franchise may be grown, but Stine keeps finding ways to keep us afraid of the dark! Join us with The Guinness Book of World Records’ “most prolific author of children’s horror novels,” R.L. Stine, to discuss his illustrious and still-expanding body of work.

Our Hidden Gem: The Fox River

7 p.m. Feb. 25

Join Connie Kollmeyer from the Conservation Foundation to learn about agroecology, an integrated approach to farming that applies ecological principles and social concepts to design sustainable food systems, viewing them as ecosystems that work with nature, not against it, to enhance environmental health, social equity and economic viability.

Recurring groups

Threads & More

10:15 a.m. Feb. 3

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew or quilt? If so, get together with fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast. Come work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects and check out what other people are doing.

“Threads & More” group is an informal, friendly group that welcomes all interests and abilities. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This program is for adults 18 and older. No registration is required. Come see what this is all about.

Meditation + Mindful Movement

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Join Cristen Grajeda from Balanced Bluebird Healing for this simple and gentle session to relax, release tension and support self-healing.

Dungeons & Dragons Group

4 p.m. Tuesdays

Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Tuesday evening for 18+.

Books & Cooks Book Club

7 p.m. Feb. 3

A book club for readers who love to eat ... or is it for eaters who love to read? Has a great book ever inspired you to try a new restaurant? Have you ever tried to recreate a recipe described in a story? This might be the book club for you. In this brand new book club, we will read some great books and bring in recipes and treats to share that were inspired by the reading we did that month.

English Language Learners Classes

Mondays to Saturdays

Free conversation-based classes to help people who are new to the community learn English.

Magic: The Gathering Club

5 p.m. Wednesdays

Magic the Gathering is a tabletop card game with more than 50 million players worldwide. One of the most popular games on the planet, you can now gather at the library to play Commander format games of Magic: The Gathering with like-minded friends and gamers. This group is open to experienced players or those brand-new to the game. Bring your own deck to participate in the games. The program is open to adults and high school students ages 14 and older.

Chair Yoga

10:15 a.m. Thursdays

Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance, and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Computer Classes for Seniors

10 a.m. one Friday a month (dates vary)

Struggling with using your computer? Worried that clicking the wrong thing will cause a problem? Frustrated that the laptop won’t do what you want it to do? Hoping to better understand the latest tech?

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will be teaching a series of computer classes for seniors. Designed to help you feel safe and comfortable with new tech, Steve’s classes will delve into safety, security and using common programs. With new topics each month.

March 20: Phone Camera Tips

April 17: Learning to Stream

May 15: Gmail vs iCloud vs Microsoft vs Samsung (account ecosystems)

June 19: Intro To Google Tools

July 24: Google Drive

Aug. 21: Google Docs

Sept. 18: Google Sheets

Oct. 16: Google Photos

Nov. 20: Android Basics

Dec. 18: iPhone Basics

Monday Movie Madness

1 p.m. Feb. 23

Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. To see a complete list of upcoming movie selections, check out the library website’s social programming page.

Horror Book Club

7 p.m. Feb. 23

Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for our brand new Horror Book Club. We will meet on the 4th Monday of each month to discuss a new book each month.

Maker Tuesdays

10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 24

Crafters, artists and makers – join us on the fourth Tuesday of each month for an exciting new maker program.

Adult Creative Writing Group

7 p.m. Feb. 24

Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the Month.

Art for Everyone

10 a.m. Feb. 25

Art for Everyone is an accessible painting class designed for adults and teens with physical or cognitive differences. Our instructors want to collaborate to create art in an accepting, modification-friendly space.

Puzzle and Board Game Swap

Whenever the library is open

Do you have puzzles, board games, dice games or card games you’re done with?

Are they taking over your basement?

Are you craving a new one?

Stop by the Yorkville Public Library and swap a few of your gently used puzzles for some of ours.