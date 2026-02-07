Oswego East, Oswego boys basketball get wins: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Oswego East 69, Yorkville 55

Dshaun Bolden scored 19 points, Marc Sanchez-Giron 15 and Mason Lockett 11 for the Wolves (17-9, 9-4 Southwest Prairie Conference). Joey Jakstys scored 16 and Braydon Porter 14 for Yorkville (13-10, 9-4).

Oswego 60, Minooka 36

Niko Jurkovic had 15 points and five rebounds, Ethan Vahl 11 points and nine rebounds, Cole Jansons scored 10 points and Brayden Borrowman and MJ Johnson each chipped in eight points for Oswego (18-8, 9-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Hinckley-Big Rock 48, Newark 42

Reggie Chapman had 15 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds and Cody Kulbartz eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots for Newark in the third-place game of the 107th Little Ten Conference Tournament.