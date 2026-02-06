Shaw Local

IMSA tops Newark in Little Ten tournament semifinals: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Newark Norsemen logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

IMSA 46, Newark 37

Reggie Chapman had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists, Cody Kulbartz added 11 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks, and Nolan Anderson tallied six points and three rebounds for the Norsemen (14-11) in the semifinals of the Little Ten Conference tournament.

Girls Basketball

Oswego East 45, Yorkville 37

Sydney McCabe scored eight points, and Ashlyn Peterson and Hayden Hodges added seven each for the Foxes.

Oswego East stats were not made available.

Gymnastics

Oswego Regional

Oswego, with 137.7250 points, finished second to Andrew’s 143.1250 at the Oswego Regional.

Oswego’s Emily Kroll won the floor with a score of 9.1750. Alyson Zieba was second on vault with a score of 9.0250.

Frani Schulte was third on balance beam (9.0750) and floor (9.0250).

